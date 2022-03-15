Tomato Market Report 2022: Production, Consumption, Prices and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Tomatoes - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Tomato Market Size

The global tomato market reached $X in 2021, approximately equating the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Tomato Production

In value terms, tomato production totaled $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global production peaked at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

China (X tonnes) remains the largest tomato producing country worldwide, comprising approx. X% of total volume. Moreover, tomato production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, India (X tonnes), threefold. Turkey (X tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a X% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume in China amounted to +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: India (+X% per year) and Turkey (+X% per year).

The global average tomato yield stood at X tonnes per ha in 2021, standing approx. at the previous year's figure. Overall, the yield recorded a slight increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2009 when the yield increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the average tomato yield attained the peak level in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term. Despite the increased use of modern agricultural techniques and methods, future yield figures may still be impacted by adverse weather conditions.

The global tomato harvested area totaled X ha in 2021, approximately mirroring the previous year's figure. The harvested area increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2012 when the harvested area increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the harvested area dedicated to tomato production reached the peak figure in 2021 and is likely to see steady growth in the near future.

Production By Country

China (X tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of tomato production, accounting for X% of total volume. Moreover, tomato production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, India (X tonnes), threefold. Turkey (X tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China stood at +X%. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: India (+X% per year) and Turkey (+X% per year).

Tomato Exports

Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of tomatoes decreased by -X% to X tonnes for the first time since 2017, thus ending a two-year rising trend. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at X tonnes in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, tomato exports expanded remarkably to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Mexico (X tonnes), distantly followed by the Netherlands (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Morocco (X tonnes) and Turkey (X tonnes) represented the major exporters of tomatoes, together creating X% of total exports. Belgium (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Jordan (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Azerbaijan (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes) and Iran (X tonnes) took a relatively small share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Iran, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Mexico ($X), the Netherlands ($X) and Spain ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. Morocco, Canada, France, Turkey, Belgium, the U.S., China, Azerbaijan, Jordan and Iran lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average tomato export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, picking up by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. As a result, export price reached the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Canada ($X per tonne), while Iran ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Azerbaijan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Tomato Imports

Imports

Global tomato imports shrank slightly to X tonnes in 2021, declining by -X% on 2019. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being observed in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, tomato imports expanded sharply to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes) was the major importer of tomatoes, making up X% of total imports. Germany (X tonnes) recorded a X% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by France (X%), Russia (X%), the UK (X%) and Iraq (X%). The following importers - the Netherlands (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Pakistan (X tonnes) and Italy (X tonnes) - together comprised X% of total imports.

Imports into the U.S. increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Pakistan (+X%), Iraq (+X%), Poland (+X%) and Italy (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Pakistan emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Germany, the Netherlands, France, Canada and the UK experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Russia (-X%) and Spain (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. While the share of the U.S. (+X p.p.), Iraq (+X p.p.) and Pakistan (+X p.p.) increased significantly in terms of the global imports from 2007-2021, the share of France (-X p.p.), Spain (-X p.p.), the UK (-X p.p.) and Russia (-X p.p.) displayed negative dynamics. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X), Germany ($X) and France ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global imports. The UK, Russia, the Netherlands, Canada, Poland, Iraq, Spain, Italy and Pakistan lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average tomato import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, increasing by X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price continues to indicate a mild increase. As a result, import price attained the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per tonne), while Pakistan ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

