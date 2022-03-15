TicketSmarter Announces Multi-Year Agreement with iHeartMedia

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TicketSmarter announced today that it has entered into a multi-year marketing agreement with iHeartMedia.



The agreement includes national marketing campaigns, prominent website feature displays and sponsorship of national contests allowing iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to win trips and experiences all powered by TicketSmarter.

“We are thrilled to kick off this agreement with iHeartRadio and their innovative marketing team,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “We look forward to building once-in-a-lifetime experiences for their listeners.”

TicketSmarter, a subsidiary of Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY), is a national ticket resale marketplace with seats to more than 125,000 concerts, sports and theatre events. iHeartMedia has more than 150 million registered users and 860 live broadcast stations across 250 different platforms.

“We are thrilled to enter into this marketing agreement with TicketSmarter,” Chris Soechtig, Area President of iHeartMedia said. “The combination of display and audio media coupled with on-air and on-line contesting will highlight TicketSmarter’s extensive platform and will offer unique opportunities for listeners to win exciting experiences.”

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children’s charities. TicketSmarter is committed to contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Stay updated with TicketSmarter at TicketSmarter.com , and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About iHeartMedia, Inc.:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company’s live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry’s largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company’s fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company’s digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company’s Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation’s largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

