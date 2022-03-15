Plus One Robotics to Present and Exhibit Live Robot Demonstrations at MODEX

San Antonio, TX, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus One Robotics, the leading 3D and AI-powered software maker for logistics robotics, will host live demonstrations of their revolutionary vision software - PickOne, as well as their supervisory software – Yonder, at this year’s annual MODEX conference March 28 – March 31, 2022. In addition, Erik Nieves, CEO of Plus One Robotics, will be hosting a seminar at the conference: Humans Are the Loop – Workforce Development in the Age of Automation Hypergrowth.

Visitors to the Plus One Robotics booth will experience two different live robot demonstrations. The first will provide attendees a chance to serve as a warehouse ‘Crew Chief’ and remotely control a robot in San Antonio to pick and pack from the showroom floor using their depalletizing system for random, mixed pallets. A second full-scale in-booth demonstration will showcase robot to AMR picking which focuses on robotic automation of distribution and fulfillment operations.

“Supply chains and warehouses have changed drastically over the last few years. There is higher demand for goods in shorter amounts of time and warehouses and supply chains continue facing critical labor shortages,” said Erik Nieves, CEO of Plus One Robotics. “Our software helps deliver precise hand-eye coordination, enabling robots to perform a wide range of warehouse tasks and streamline processes, creating efficiencies never before seen in warehouses.”

In addition to the live in-booth demonstrations, Nieves will also be speaking Monday, March 28 at 12:30 p.m. at the Emerging Technologies Theater about what’s next in industrial automation, examining how technology is enabling digitization of the supply chain at a pace that was not possible ten years ago. He’ll focus on what warehouse operators need to do to prepare for the robot workforce that is coming. Plus One’s COO Crystal Parrott will be moderating a panel on Wednesday, March 20 at 2:15 p.m. on how to use “The Buyer’s Journey” to Overcome Obstacles in Materials Handling Automation in Theater H.

Visit Plus One Robotics at booth #B3627 from March 28-31, 2022 to learn more about the company’s robot technology that is scaling automation in warehouses.

About Plus One Robotics, Inc.

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016, with a mission to bring leading-edge 3D and AI vision to industrial robots, enabling hand-eye coordination for material handling in the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and robotics industry veterans, Plus One's novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures fast, accurate, and scalable solutions, with one person able to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One's customers include logistics and ecommerce leaders in the Fortune 100; the company is headquartered in San Antonio with offices in Boulder and The Netherlands. Visit www.plusonerobotics.com for more information, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.