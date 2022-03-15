Dynamic Restaurant Operations Leader Michelle Wickham Joins Nextbite as General Manager of Operations

DENVER, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading virtual restaurant and technology company Nextbite , today announced that Michelle Wickham, a 37-year enterprise restaurant executive for some of the nation’s most recognizable restaurants—joined the company as General Manager of Operations. Wickham will lead Nextbite’s operations team, focusing on supporting the company’s growth and expansion of its restaurant partners, ranging from small and medium sized businesses to enterprise.



“Michelle’s proven track record of establishing aggressive goals and attaining results while executing creative and innovative strategies will benefit all sides of our business,” said Alex Canter, CEO and Co-founder of Nextbite. “Michelle’s enthusiasm and commitment to the industry aligns with Nextbite’s.”

Wickham’s experience ranges from quick service to fast casual and casual dining restaurants. Prior to joining Nextbite, she served as Vice President of the prepared food and beverage arm of Casey’s General Stores, the fourth largest convenience store retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the country. In addition, Wickham served as Vice President of Culinary, Category, R&D Management, and Catering for national burger chain Red Robin. Wickham also worked in a number of operational, sales, and product development roles with Qdoba Mexican Eats, the Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Seattle’s Best, and Yum! Brands.

“I love change and working with teams to create cutting-edge innovations and solutions,” said Wickham. “Nextbite is transforming the restaurant industry by empowering restaurant owners and operators to increase revenue with their existing kitchen space and staff, and brings the technology needed to streamline third party delivery app orders. Nextbite offers what every restaurant needs in order to keep up with the pace of current times and demands.”

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

