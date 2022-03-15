Betterview Property Intelligence Platform Selected by The Redwoods Group

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce the company’s Property Intelligence Platform has been selected by The Redwoods Group (Redwoods), a Crum & Forster company, to strengthen and accelerate critical property underwriting capabilities for new business and renewals.



Based in Morrisville, North Carolina, Redwoods provides specialty P&C coverages to youth organizations, such as Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, and Jewish Community Centers, across the country. Many of Redwoods’ commercial customers are located in neighborhoods increasingly impacted by varied and changing environmental threats, including climate change or wildfire risk, civil unrest, and even the legalization of cannabis.

“Our goal is for the youth organizations we serve to actually be able to focus on serving the youth of their communities,” said Kevin Trapani, co-founder and CEO for Redwoods. “Betterview helps us better protect our customers’ facilities in real-time. With Betterview we have more ability to predict and prevent future losses than ever before.”

Redwoods will be integrating Betterview’s Property Intelligence Platform into both underwriting and loss control processes for a more holistic view of the properties being covered. The Betterview Platform, transforms raw data, including third-party data from the company’s PartnerHub, into actionable insights presented in a single, intuitive interface. Betterview’s recently released Defensible Space tool, in particular, will help Redwoods improve its customers’ experience and become more financially sustainable, by delivering insights into relevant environmental threats, such as wildfire vulnerability.

“The Betterview Platform leverages public, private, and commercial data to provide our insurer customers, like Redwoods, a more complete picture of specific property risks,” said David Tobias, COO and co-founder of Betterview. “By identifying vulnerabilities, insurers can take risk mitigation actions before losses occur. At the end of the day, the youth participating in activities at organizations Redwoods helps to protect will be safer as well, and isn’t that why we all do this?”

About Redwoods Group (Redwoods)

The Redwoods Group (Redwoods) is a specialty division of Crum & Forster Insurance focused on providing commercial property & casualty insurance to youth-serving organizations. Redwoods is a value-centric B-Corp, whose mission is to serve communities and identify the causes of social ills. Organizations they serve include Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, Jewish Community Centers, and other youth-focused organizations across the country. For more information, please visit https://redwoodsgroup.com.



About Betterview

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

