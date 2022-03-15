Serco Honored as a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer for 2nd Straight Year

Herndon, Virginia, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has earned the designation VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer, as part of the 2022 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. This marks the second year in a row that Serco has earned this designation. The award recognizes Serco’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veteran employees, military spouses and others in the military-connected community.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on VETS Indexes’ survey, which evaluates employers across the following categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

Serco was recognized for the organizations commitment to hiring service members, veterans, and military spouses to support them in their next professional chapter. We employ over 9,000 employees across North America, of which 22% of our workforce are veterans, reservists, or military spouses. This award is championed by our veteran-focused Employee Resource Group (ERG), SercoVets, which provides a forum for Serco employees who are veterans, military spouses, and allies to feel a sense of community and camaraderie among their peers. SercoVets offers employees activities, transition support, professional development, mentorship and networking opportunities.

“We take pride in providing support networks and opportunities that cater specifically to the needs of service members, veterans, and military spouses to ensure a successful career journey at Serco,” said Tom Watson, Senior Vice President of Serco’s Defense Services Group and Executive Sponsor of SercoVets. “Our employee resource group is focused on enabling our workforce to connect, network and grow as professionals through our mentoring program and initiatives such as our partnership with DoD SkillBridge, while also taking pride in community involvement by volunteering and fundraising for a variety of military nonprofits including Toys for Tots, Armed Services YMCA, and the Fisher House Foundation.

“One of the best ways to help veterans is to connect them with fulfilling and meaningful careers, at organizations where they can develop their skills and grow into senior leaders. As a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer, Serco has proven to be a welcoming home for veterans and military spouses who want to start the next phases in their lives,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

To see the full list of awardees, click here.

###

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.7 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.