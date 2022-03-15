Awards Recognize Teams Driving Innovation in Wood Building Design

WoodWorks Announces Winners of Its 2022 U.S. Wood Design Awards

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced the 2022 Wood Design Awards winners, celebrating excellence and innovation in wood building design and charting the material's growing prevalence as a material of choice for designers and developers. The annual awards program recognizes building designers for their skill and ingenuity, and projects that demonstrate the attributes of wood that make it so appealing. 

"Wood stands the test of time as a nimble and sustainable building material. From a public library in D.C. to the first mass timber hotel in Texas to a ferry terminal in Washington, this year's winning projects showcase wood's flexibility on scales small and large," said WoodWorks President and CEO Jennifer Cover. "Beyond the technical innovations achieved in these buildings, they are simply beautiful to look at. They inspire tenants, passersby, and the industry at large — while demonstrating how the design and construction community is responding to the need for more sustainable construction." 

Nominations from across the country were evaluated by an independent jury that included: 

    Jordan Komp, VP and Office Director, Thornton, Tomasetti, Milwaukee, WI 
    Steve Durham, Executive VP and Director of Collegiate, Kirksey Architects, Houston, TX 
    Thang Do, CEO/Principal, Aedis Architects, San Jose, CA 

National award categories include:

  • Jury's Choice  
  • Multi-Family Wood Design  
  • Commercial Wood Design — Mid-Rise  
  • Commercial Wood Design — Low-Rise 
  • Wood in Schools  
  • Wood in Government Buildings
  • Institutional Wood Design 
  • Sustainable Wood Design 
  • Beauty of Wood   
  • Durable & Adaptable Wood Structure

Follow the links below to see each project in the WoodWorks gallery or view the full gallery of winners here.  

National Winners 

Jury's Choice: Adidas North American Headquarters | Portland, OR 
Architect: LEVER Architecture 
Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers 
Owner / Developer: Adidas 
Contractor: Turner Construction 

Multi-Family Wood Design: Granville1500 | Los Angeles, CA 
Architect: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects [LOHA]  
Structural Engineer: Labib Funk + Associates  
Owner / Developer: CIM Group  
Contractor: Suffolk Construction  

Commercial Wood Design — Mid-Rise: 1 De Haro | San Francisco, CA 
Architect: Perkins&Will 
Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers 
Owner / Developer: SKS Partners 
Contractor: Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction 

Commercial Wood Design — Low-Rise: Girl Scouts Camp Lakota | Frazier Park, CA 
Architect: Perkins&Will 
Structural Engineer: Risha Engineering 
Owner / Developer: Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles  
Contractor: Illig Construction Company 

Wood in Schools: MSU STEM Teaching and Learning Facility | East Lansing, MI 
Architect: Integrated Design Solutions (AOR & power plant), Ellenzweig (STEM addition) 
Structural Engineer: SDI Structures 
Owner / Developer: Michigan State University  
Contractor: Granger Construction 

Wood in Government Buildings: Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal | Mukilteo, WA 
Architect: LMN Architects 
Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers 
Owner / Developer: Washington State  
Contractor: IMCO Construction 

Institutional Wood Design: Southwest Library | Washington, D.C. 
Architect: Perkins&Will 
Structural Engineer: StructureCraft  
Owner / Developer: DC Public Library  
Contractor: Turner Construction 

Sustainable Wood Design: Hotel Magdalena | Austin, TX 
Architect: Lake|Flato Architects 
Structural Engineer: StructureCraft (wood), Architectural Engineers Collaborative (steel, concrete) 
Contractor: MYCON General Contractors 

Beauty of Wood: The Lighthouse | South San Fransisco, CA  
Architect: Gensler  
Structural Engineer: Arup  
Owner / Developer: Alexandria Real Estate Equities  
Contractor: XL Construction 

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures: Timber Adaptive Reuse Theater | Brooklyn, NY 
Architect: CO Adaptive Architecture 
Structural Engineer: A Degree of Freedom  
Owner / Developer: The Mercury Store  
Contractor: Yorke Construction 

Regional Winners 

G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center | Greenville, NC 
Architect: Jacobs  
Structural Engineer: Jacobs  
Owner / Developer: City of Greenville 
Contractor: Thomas Construction Company Enterprises 

Hidden Creek Community Center| Hillsboro, OR 
Architect: Opsis Architecture 
Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers 
Owner / Developer: City of Hillsboro 
Contractor: Swinerton 

Moxy Oakland Downtown | Oakland, CA 
Architect: Lowney Architecture  
Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers 
Owner / Developer: Tidewater Captial & Graves Hospitality  
Contractor: Suffolk Construction  

Mystic Creek Clubhouse | El Dorado, AR 
Architect: DLR Group 
Structural Engineer: DLR Group 
Owner / Developer: Murphy USA 
Contractor: Clark Construction 

Norwell Public Library | Norwell, MA 
Architect: Oudens Ello Architecture  
Structural Engineer: LeMessurier  
Owner / Developer: Town of Norwell 
Contractor: M. O'Connor Contracting  

Poplar Hall | Appleton, WI 
Architect: Engberg Anderson Architects  
Structural Engineer: CORE 4 Engineering  
Owner / Developer: Tanesay Development  
Contractor: C.D. Smith Construction 

The Soto | San Antonio, TX 
Architect: Lake|Flato Architects, BOKA Powell (AOR)  
Structural Engineer: StructureCraft, Danysh & Associates 
Owner / Developer: Hixon Properties 
Contractor: Byrne Construction 

University of Denver Burwell Center for Career Achievement | Denver, CO 
Architect: Lake|Flato Architects, Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects 
Structural Engineer: KL&A Engineers and Builders 
Owner / Developer: University of Denver 
Contractor: PCL Construction

