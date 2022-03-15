Awards Recognize Teams Driving Innovation in Wood Building Design

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced the 2022 Wood Design Awards winners, celebrating excellence and innovation in wood building design and charting the material's growing prevalence as a material of choice for designers and developers. The annual awards program recognizes building designers for their skill and ingenuity, and projects that demonstrate the attributes of wood that make it so appealing.
"Wood stands the test of time as a nimble and sustainable building material. From a public library in D.C. to the first mass timber hotel in Texas to a ferry terminal in Washington, this year's winning projects showcase wood's flexibility on scales small and large," said WoodWorks President and CEO Jennifer Cover. "Beyond the technical innovations achieved in these buildings, they are simply beautiful to look at. They inspire tenants, passersby, and the industry at large — while demonstrating how the design and construction community is responding to the need for more sustainable construction."
Nominations from across the country were evaluated by an independent jury that included:
Jordan Komp, VP and Office Director, Thornton, Tomasetti, Milwaukee, WI
Steve Durham, Executive VP and Director of Collegiate, Kirksey Architects, Houston, TX
Thang Do, CEO/Principal, Aedis Architects, San Jose, CA
National award categories include:
- Jury's Choice
- Multi-Family Wood Design
- Commercial Wood Design — Mid-Rise
- Commercial Wood Design — Low-Rise
- Wood in Schools
- Wood in Government Buildings
- Institutional Wood Design
- Sustainable Wood Design
- Beauty of Wood
- Durable & Adaptable Wood Structure
Follow the links below to see each project in the WoodWorks gallery or view the full gallery of winners here.
National Winners
Jury's Choice: Adidas North American Headquarters | Portland, OR
Architect: LEVER Architecture
Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers
Owner / Developer: Adidas
Contractor: Turner Construction
Multi-Family Wood Design: Granville1500 | Los Angeles, CA
Architect: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects [LOHA]
Structural Engineer: Labib Funk + Associates
Owner / Developer: CIM Group
Contractor: Suffolk Construction
Commercial Wood Design — Mid-Rise: 1 De Haro | San Francisco, CA
Architect: Perkins&Will
Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers
Owner / Developer: SKS Partners
Contractor: Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction
Commercial Wood Design — Low-Rise: Girl Scouts Camp Lakota | Frazier Park, CA
Architect: Perkins&Will
Structural Engineer: Risha Engineering
Owner / Developer: Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles
Contractor: Illig Construction Company
Wood in Schools: MSU STEM Teaching and Learning Facility | East Lansing, MI
Architect: Integrated Design Solutions (AOR & power plant), Ellenzweig (STEM addition)
Structural Engineer: SDI Structures
Owner / Developer: Michigan State University
Contractor: Granger Construction
Wood in Government Buildings: Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal | Mukilteo, WA
Architect: LMN Architects
Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers
Owner / Developer: Washington State
Contractor: IMCO Construction
Institutional Wood Design: Southwest Library | Washington, D.C.
Architect: Perkins&Will
Structural Engineer: StructureCraft
Owner / Developer: DC Public Library
Contractor: Turner Construction
Sustainable Wood Design: Hotel Magdalena | Austin, TX
Architect: Lake|Flato Architects
Structural Engineer: StructureCraft (wood), Architectural Engineers Collaborative (steel, concrete)
Contractor: MYCON General Contractors
Beauty of Wood: The Lighthouse | South San Fransisco, CA
Architect: Gensler
Structural Engineer: Arup
Owner / Developer: Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Contractor: XL Construction
Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures: Timber Adaptive Reuse Theater | Brooklyn, NY
Architect: CO Adaptive Architecture
Structural Engineer: A Degree of Freedom
Owner / Developer: The Mercury Store
Contractor: Yorke Construction
Regional Winners
G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center | Greenville, NC
Architect: Jacobs
Structural Engineer: Jacobs
Owner / Developer: City of Greenville
Contractor: Thomas Construction Company Enterprises
Hidden Creek Community Center| Hillsboro, OR
Architect: Opsis Architecture
Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers
Owner / Developer: City of Hillsboro
Contractor: Swinerton
Moxy Oakland Downtown | Oakland, CA
Architect: Lowney Architecture
Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers
Owner / Developer: Tidewater Captial & Graves Hospitality
Contractor: Suffolk Construction
Mystic Creek Clubhouse | El Dorado, AR
Architect: DLR Group
Structural Engineer: DLR Group
Owner / Developer: Murphy USA
Contractor: Clark Construction
Norwell Public Library | Norwell, MA
Architect: Oudens Ello Architecture
Structural Engineer: LeMessurier
Owner / Developer: Town of Norwell
Contractor: M. O'Connor Contracting
Poplar Hall | Appleton, WI
Architect: Engberg Anderson Architects
Structural Engineer: CORE 4 Engineering
Owner / Developer: Tanesay Development
Contractor: C.D. Smith Construction
The Soto | San Antonio, TX
Architect: Lake|Flato Architects, BOKA Powell (AOR)
Structural Engineer: StructureCraft, Danysh & Associates
Owner / Developer: Hixon Properties
Contractor: Byrne Construction
University of Denver Burwell Center for Career Achievement | Denver, CO
Architect: Lake|Flato Architects, Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects
Structural Engineer: KL&A Engineers and Builders
Owner / Developer: University of Denver
Contractor: PCL Construction
