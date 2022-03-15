Awards Recognize Teams Driving Innovation in Wood Building Design

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced the 2022 Wood Design Awards winners, celebrating excellence and innovation in wood building design and charting the material's growing prevalence as a material of choice for designers and developers. The annual awards program recognizes building designers for their skill and ingenuity, and projects that demonstrate the attributes of wood that make it so appealing.

"Wood stands the test of time as a nimble and sustainable building material. From a public library in D.C. to the first mass timber hotel in Texas to a ferry terminal in Washington, this year's winning projects showcase wood's flexibility on scales small and large," said WoodWorks President and CEO Jennifer Cover. "Beyond the technical innovations achieved in these buildings, they are simply beautiful to look at. They inspire tenants, passersby, and the industry at large — while demonstrating how the design and construction community is responding to the need for more sustainable construction."

Nominations from across the country were evaluated by an independent jury that included:

Jordan Komp, VP and Office Director, Thornton, Tomasetti, Milwaukee, WI

Steve Durham, Executive VP and Director of Collegiate, Kirksey Architects, Houston, TX

Thang Do, CEO/Principal, Aedis Architects, San Jose, CA

National award categories include:

Jury's Choice

Multi-Family Wood Design

Commercial Wood Design — Mid-Rise

Commercial Wood Design — Low-Rise

Wood in Schools

Wood in Government Buildings

Institutional Wood Design

Sustainable Wood Design

Beauty of Wood

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structure

Follow the links below to see each project in the WoodWorks gallery or view the full gallery of winners here.

National Winners

Jury's Choice: Adidas North American Headquarters | Portland, OR

Architect: LEVER Architecture

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Owner / Developer: Adidas

Contractor: Turner Construction

Multi-Family Wood Design: Granville1500 | Los Angeles, CA

Architect: Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects [LOHA]

Structural Engineer: Labib Funk + Associates

Owner / Developer: CIM Group

Contractor: Suffolk Construction

Commercial Wood Design — Mid-Rise: 1 De Haro | San Francisco, CA

Architect: Perkins&Will

Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers

Owner / Developer: SKS Partners

Contractor: Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction

Commercial Wood Design — Low-Rise: Girl Scouts Camp Lakota | Frazier Park, CA

Architect: Perkins&Will

Structural Engineer: Risha Engineering

Owner / Developer: Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

Contractor: Illig Construction Company

Wood in Schools: MSU STEM Teaching and Learning Facility | East Lansing, MI

Architect: Integrated Design Solutions (AOR & power plant), Ellenzweig (STEM addition)

Structural Engineer: SDI Structures

Owner / Developer: Michigan State University

Contractor: Granger Construction

Wood in Government Buildings: Mukilteo Multimodal Ferry Terminal | Mukilteo, WA

Architect: LMN Architects

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Owner / Developer: Washington State

Contractor: IMCO Construction

Institutional Wood Design: Southwest Library | Washington, D.C.

Architect: Perkins&Will

Structural Engineer: StructureCraft

Owner / Developer: DC Public Library

Contractor: Turner Construction

Sustainable Wood Design: Hotel Magdalena | Austin, TX

Architect: Lake|Flato Architects

Structural Engineer: StructureCraft (wood), Architectural Engineers Collaborative (steel, concrete)

Contractor: MYCON General Contractors

Beauty of Wood: The Lighthouse | South San Fransisco, CA

Architect: Gensler

Structural Engineer: Arup

Owner / Developer: Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Contractor: XL Construction

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures: Timber Adaptive Reuse Theater | Brooklyn, NY

Architect: CO Adaptive Architecture

Structural Engineer: A Degree of Freedom

Owner / Developer: The Mercury Store

Contractor: Yorke Construction

Regional Winners

G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center | Greenville, NC

Architect: Jacobs

Structural Engineer: Jacobs

Owner / Developer: City of Greenville

Contractor: Thomas Construction Company Enterprises

Hidden Creek Community Center| Hillsboro, OR

Architect: Opsis Architecture

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Owner / Developer: City of Hillsboro

Contractor: Swinerton

Moxy Oakland Downtown | Oakland, CA

Architect: Lowney Architecture

Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers

Owner / Developer: Tidewater Captial & Graves Hospitality

Contractor: Suffolk Construction

Mystic Creek Clubhouse | El Dorado, AR

Architect: DLR Group

Structural Engineer: DLR Group

Owner / Developer: Murphy USA

Contractor: Clark Construction

Norwell Public Library | Norwell, MA

Architect: Oudens Ello Architecture

Structural Engineer: LeMessurier

Owner / Developer: Town of Norwell

Contractor: M. O'Connor Contracting

Poplar Hall | Appleton, WI

Architect: Engberg Anderson Architects

Structural Engineer: CORE 4 Engineering

Owner / Developer: Tanesay Development

Contractor: C.D. Smith Construction

The Soto | San Antonio, TX

Architect: Lake|Flato Architects, BOKA Powell (AOR)

Structural Engineer: StructureCraft, Danysh & Associates

Owner / Developer: Hixon Properties

Contractor: Byrne Construction

University of Denver Burwell Center for Career Achievement | Denver, CO

Architect: Lake|Flato Architects, Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects

Structural Engineer: KL&A Engineers and Builders

Owner / Developer: University of Denver

Contractor: PCL Construction

