Animal Feed Amino Acids Market to Develop at CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal feed amino acids market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global market is expected to attain the valuation of US$ 14.1 Bn by 2027. Amino acids are also involved in a number of metabolic and biochemical activities in the cells of animals as well as livestock. They aid in increase in output of farm animals. Amino acid profile in feed can vary. As a result, it is critical to keep an eye on feed quality to assure that animals are gaining the right quantity of amino acids to keep their health and productiveness high. The need for high nutrient value in animal feed is continuously rising ACROSS the world. As a result, several forms of amino acids are widely used in feed manufacturing.

Animal feed amino acid consumption has been steadily rising in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast timeline. As most of the livestock cannot produce amino acids, animal feed amino acids have become increasingly popular over the years. The first and second limiting amino acids, lysine (Lys) and methionine (Met) are being utilized in nursing dairy cows to improve productivity and reduce the occurrence of metabolic diseases, as per research and development activities.

Major macroeconomic variables such as robust economic growth, rapid urbanization, and rising meat intake are expected to drive the demand in the Asia Pacific in the years to come. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by the rise in use of animal feed amino acids in poultry and ruminant applications.

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2018, the ruminants category constituted more than 40% of the global market in 2018, as per application. In order to boost milk production in cattle, sheep and cows need more amino acids and a higher amount of dietary proteins.



The methionine category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, depending on product type. Swine, ruminants, and poultry are the application category where methionine is recommended. It is an important methyl group donor and precursor for cysteine production in cattle and sheep.



Due to disadvantages of traditional livestock production methods, new biotechnology-based strategies have surfaced as one of the most dependable and effective methods for increasing output. Biotechnology and usage of animal feed amino acids are likely to unlock new growth prospects for players in the global animal feed amino acids market to increase the production in a sustainable manner.



In 2018, the global animal feed amino acids market was dominated by lysine, which accounted for more than half of the global market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The lysine category is projected to grow rapidly. An important factor expected to drive the global market is the increase in demand for lysine-based animal feed amino acids in poultry and swine application categories. This is due to increasing awareness among individuals about different nutritional advantages provided by these products.



Animal Feed Amino Acids Market: Growth Drivers

In the future years, the rising demand for animal feed amino acids for swine, ruminants, and poultry is likely to have a significant impact on the global animal feed amino acids market. Furthermore, as demand mounts to reduce carbon emissions and resolve environmental issues, animal feed amino acids are poised to play a key role in enhancing the livestock diet quality and increasing sustainability.





In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market in terms of volume. In 2018, India, China, and ASEAN countries held a substantial portion of the regional market. Due to the rising need for animal feed amino acids in the animal husbandry business, this regional supremacy is expected to continue in the upcoming years.



Global Animal Feed Amino Acids Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Europe Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co. Ltd.

MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Novus International Inc.

Global Animal Feed Amino Acids Market: Segmentation

Product

Tryptophan

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Others



Application

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Pets

Equine

Aqua

Others



