CDSG Cancels Note and Secures $250,000 in Capital Investment

Las Vegas, NV, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to provide an additional corporate update.



On March 15, 2022, the Company received an investment in the amount of $250,000 from an institutional lender. The secured 2-year note carries a 6% interest rate and is non-convertible.

On March 14, 2022, the company reached an agreement with an existing convertible debt holder to cancel $75,000 of their outstanding note.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, to date in 2022 the U.S. is on track to become the world’s leader in oil output and the impact of recent global market changes have put into focus the need for increased reliance on domestic production, as well as alternatives to fossil fuel related transportation.

CDSG’s Chairman, Harp Sangha, stated "To this end, we plan to position the company and our shareholders for further expansion into additional near-production oil projects and exciting alternative energy projects in the coming weeks."

The company plans to provide further timely updates to shareholders about our progress in the near future.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company's principal activity is seeking opportunities in both public and private companies in the technology, natural resource and various other sectors.

