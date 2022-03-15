D&H Distributing Achieved Double-Digit Growth in 2021 Due to Channel Investments

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major channel technology provider D&H Distributing announces it experienced double-digit overall growth in the last calendar year, as it validated its position as one of the top three distributors in the IT supply chain. Due to expanded investments made to generate growth for its channel partners, D&H saw 50% year-over-year gains or greater in critical categories like security, components, ProAV equipment, XaaS, and unified communications in 2021. The company increased its investments across-the-board in new personnel for its commercial sales organization, resulting in an expansion of D&H’s SMB, mid-market, and national partner base at a rapid monthly pace.

The distributor also saw extraordinary growth in its Cloud and Services Business Unit. Cloud solutions experienced gains of 79% YoY in 2021, and the number of partners utilizing D&H’s Cloud Marketplace transactional portal doubled in that same timeframe. The company attained close to 100% YoY growth for its Professional Services offerings. For example, D&H provided White Glove integration services for hundreds of thousands of end-user devices, growing that offering by 105%. All these gains strengthen the company’s position in the market, proving that D&H is a reliable, high-performing channel distributor in a year marked by a major consolidation of two of its largest competitors.

D&H also ramped-up investments in new integration and managed services offerings, which is continuing through 2022. The company’s ongoing commitment to helping its partners build for growth will also continue this year. The distributor expanded its headcount across-the-board in 2021 in specialized areas like cloud and XaaS, and is currently recruiting for 80 to 90 additional positions. The distributor also launched its XaaS Configurator tool in 2021, which continues to help partners instantly design and price a custom solution comprised of hardware, cloud software, and services, offered via a monthly subscription. D&H has further enhanced its linecard with new vendors such as Jabra, Avaya, Kaspersky, Yealink, Qualcomm, Password Boss, Nextiva, and Ergotron.

“We’ve been a party to D&H’s ongoing expansion, and are thrilled that we have the opportunity to grow our business with them, taking advantage of the investments they’ve made in people, tech, and training,” said Vijay Kumar, CEO of New Tech Solutions, Inc., a solution provider in Fremont, CA. “D&H’s ability to reliably source and support solutions and introduce us to new areas of profitability even in a challenging market has been impressive.”

The distributor’s revenues exceeded $5 billion in calendar year 2021, allowing it to hit a coveted milestone. The company broke the top 100 on Forbes’ List of America’s Largest Private Companies, surpassing household-name corporations like Hallmark Cards, E&J Gallo Winery, Bose, and Neiman Marcus Group to land at #84. D&H is the fourth-highest ranked business on this list in its home state of Pennsylvania.

D&H Distributing predicts it will see continued double-digit revenue gains in calendar year 2022. Growth is estimated to build up to 25% per year in the above-mentioned categories. And as organizations place greater priority on security, stability, and business continuity, more growth is expected in areas like modern infrastructure solutions such as servers and uninterruptible power supply solutions (UPS).

“This past year was an extraordinary one, where our team worked to support ongoing demands for more sophisticated technology since the pandemic, addressing an increased awareness of more modern and secure business environments,” said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “We assembled a menu of innovative programs and valuable resources to develop business for our partners. The outcome was illustrated by extraordinary sales performance in key categories. Even though the industry faced challenges, we remained dedicated and strategic enough in our investments to generate targeted growth.”

“D&H has been more than resilient, we’ve been proactive and strategic in finding additional opportunities for our partners, creating new ways to engage them and deliver enhanced support,” said Michael Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “We will continue to apply our business acumen and extend resources to our channel, allowing them to profit from advanced, end-to-end solutions. This strategy has made us successful for more than 100 years, and it will allow us to empower partners throughout 2022.”

D&H solution providers can find out more at www.dandh.com, or on the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds: https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh. Call 800-877-1200 to speak to an account representative.