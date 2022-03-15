High West Capital Partners to Establish Taiwan Equity Base

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High West Capital Partners is a leading private investment firm based in Singapore and Hong Kong. Over the last 20 years, it has established itself as a significant force in South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, focusing on global structured finance, and special situations. The firm's primary objective is to provide immediate funding to clients who need liquidity. Now they plan on implementing their strategic success in Taiwan.



High West Capital Partners' management commented on the company vision to be "committed to funding small and mid-cap companies, often overlooked by larger institutions, to achieve their capital needs and goals. Our proprietary structures can provide the liquidity requirements that companies, management, and shareholders may face in the global equity and debt markets. They can secure funding by HWCP onshore in local currency or offshore to overcome financial hurdles in a timely manner."

Commenting on the ﬁrm's international expansion, High West Capital Partners stated that, "it requires a unique understanding to deploy funds across multiple sectors in many different frontier and emerging markets. Our pillars of success are supported by our team of seasoned capital market veterans who've managed top investment firms in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Dubai, and London. A qualitative edge blended with our quantitative algo models bolster our expansion around the globe."

Following their success in the Singapore and Hong Kong market, High West Capital Partners also expanded to a multi-strategy firm focusing on Asia. Their strategy is based on equity arbitrage, global fixed income, cryptocurrency, and structure finance for concentrated shareholdings in public and private companies.

High West Capital Partners provides custom liquidity solutions to institutional investors, mutual funds, family ofﬁces, publicly listed companies, corporate ofﬁcers, and directors. High West Capital Partners provides innovative ﬁnancing structures that their competitors cannot offer due to their pool of long-term capital.

