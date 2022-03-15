Community Bank of the Chesapeake Receives 5 Star Superior Rating by Bauer Financial

WALDORF, Md., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake is pleased to announce that it has been, again, rated as “Five-Star Superior” by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firm. This 5-Star Superior rating recognizes Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s strength and strong performance.



“Our performance in the past year has been exceptional. The continued diligence, thoughtful leadership and team commitment has driven our Company to strong financial results,” commented CEO William Pasenelli. “Our focus has been to serve our customers and communities while continuing to position the organization for continued success.”

The Five-Star Superior rating by BauerFinancial, Inc. is the highest possible rating received. This rating is based on an analysis of current financial data as supplied by federal banking regulators and compared with previous historical data for consistency. Rating factors include profitability, assets, asset quality, regulatory compliance and more.

About BauerFinancial, Inc.

BauerFinancial, Inc. is the nation's leading independent bank rating and research firm and has been reporting on and analyzing financial reports and performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. No institution pays BauerFinancial to rate it, nor can any choose to be excluded.

About Community Bank of the Chesapeake

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $2.3 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.



