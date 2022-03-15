TribolaTech's Global Expansion

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TribolaTech, a leader in Information Technology Solutions, today announced the opening of an Overseas Delivery Center location in Bangalore, Karnataka, India in Q4 of 2021. The office is the company's first location in India. TribolaTech India LLP plans to add 50-100 employees to its India team by the end of the year.

"2021 was an incredible year of growth and milestones for TribolaTech, and we are continuing that momentum into 2022 - beginning with this new office location in India," said Vishal Wadhwa, President of TribolaTech. "Bangalore is a major IT hub with an exceptional talent pool, which makes it a perfect location for our first expansion into the country. TribolaTech is uniquely positioned for major growth this year, and we are incredibly excited to welcome new team members in India as an impactful part of that growth."

"Finding talent and exceeding our client's expectation has been a hallmark of TribolaTech for over a decade," said Sandeep Bhasin, Chief Executive Officer of TribolaTech Inc. "This expansion will give us the quality of technical talent needed to manage global operations and build a center of excellence for our clients across the board."

About TribolaTech Inc:

Founded in 2009, TribolaTech specializes in providing Information Technology Solutions and Outsourcing Services. With deep industry and business process expertise, comprehensive resources, and a proven track record, TribolaTech can mobilize the right people, skills, and technologies to help clients improve their performance. For more information, visit www.tribolatech.com.

