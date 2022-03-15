ArmorPoint Wins Globee® Awards in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

PHOENIX, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trapp Technology announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named ArmorPoint a winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose product has been named a winner by the Globee Awards," says David Trapp, CEO. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer-focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in 10 programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint (www.armorpoint.com) is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program — people, processes, and technology — into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enable businesses to implement a highly effective, scalable cybersecurity program. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider.

