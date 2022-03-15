Buscando Resources Announces CSE Listing Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buscando Resources Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario (the "Prospectus"). The Company has also filed its listing statement (the “Listing Statement”) supporting its listing application with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the CSE on March 15, 2022, under the stock symbol “BRCO”. A copy of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.



About Buscando Resources Corp.

Buscando Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper properties in Canada. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rupert Property which covers approximately 2,500 hectares on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Kyler Hardy – Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: khardy@cronincapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.