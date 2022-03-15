Global AR/VR in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecasts to 2027

ModiFace (Loreal), Skinjay, Tarte Cosmetics, Aveda, Allure, Marianna Naturals, Decorte, Sephora, Estee Lauder, Lizzie Para (BLP) Beauty, among others are the key players in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty Market will grow at a CAGR value of 25.5% from 2022 to 2027. The rising quality of life, the favorable impacts of cosmetics and personal care products on self-esteem and social connection, and the progressive consumer trend towards super-premium beauty brands are all expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecast to 2027 


Key Market Insights

  • The virtual try-on segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market from 2022 to 2027 as per the application outlook
  • The augmented reality segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market from 2022 to 2027 as per the technology outlook
  • The rise of e-commerce and the burgeoning trend of shopping online is gathering market growth during the forecast period
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty market from 2022 to 2027
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Virtual Try-On
  • Virtual Mirror
  • Virtual Store
  • AI Skin & Hair Diagnosis
  • 3D Product Display
  • Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Augmented Reality
  • Virtual Reality

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

