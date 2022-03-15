rePlant Hemp Advisors Opens $500 million First-To-Market Sustainable Impact Fund For Investment

Houston, TX, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rePlant Hemp Advisors, LLC officially opened the rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP (The “Fund”) today for investments. As the world transitions from a fossil-based economy, the Fund is focusing on bio-based innovation, a carbon-negative domestic supply chain, good green jobs, sustainable consumer products, and the verifiable sequestration of CO2. Industrial hemp is a growth industry, set to add almost $10 billion to its current $5 billion global market size in the next five years.[i] rePlant Hemp Advisors, LLC aims to place $500 million in the space by 2030, with the Fund’s first close set at $75 million.

rePlant Hemp President and Cofounder Geoff Whaling said, “Hemp is a critical asset on our journey to decarbonization. For every polluting technology phased out, new cleantech must emerge. Hemp plays a vital role in many significant industries, such as green construction, plant-based proteins, bioplastics, sustainable aviation fuels and powering the electrified future of mobility. An investment in hemp is an investment in the emerging technologies that will shape our future.”

rePlant Board Chair and Cofounder Michael Woods added, “Hemp offers virtually all major industries a much needed and critical path toward sustainability. A major use case is construction—as global corporations and governments seek ways to construct carbon neutral and even carbon negative buildings and infrastructure, hemp provides sustainable materials, insulation, flooring and more—right now. And in the near term, hemp will play a standout role in the development of new sustainable construction tech like structural green concrete.”

rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP is managed by Entoro Investments, a Houston, TX based Registered Investment Advisor. James C. Row, CFA, Entoro Founder and CEO said “Hemp is an American natural resource with enormous opportunity. We’re excited to support our US farmers and their families, while simultaneously investing in world-changing innovative clean tech.” The Fund has hired Clearbrook and Merida Capital Holdings LLC as subadvisers. In this capacity each firm will assist the Fund in sourcing, evaluating, and managing portfolio investments.

Geoff Whaling added, “Nobody said the journey to net-zero was going to be easy. I have been working in this space relentlessly for a decade, and I know the challenges and the almost limitless value that comes from unlocking the potential of hemp. Step one in the US is to invest in our farmers—without the agricultural supply chain and agtech that comes along with that, none of this is possible.”

The rePlant Hemp team brings recognized industry leadership, elite financial acumen and a passion for sustainability to address one of the biggest opportunities of the 21st century. With shared expertise in hemp, finance, marketing and advocacy, rePlant Hemp may represent the most sophisticated approach yet to delivering on the promise of hemp. Cofounder, President and Chief Vision Officer Geoff Whaling has a decade of hemp leadership and liaises with the Administration and Congressional leadership weekly. Cofounder and Board Chair Michael Woods—former CEO and COO of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management U.S., Inc. and before that CEO of DWS Investments and Head of the Americas, Global Client Group, for Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management—is now heading up Big Sun Holdings Group Corporation, focusing on the sustainable 3D printing of structures. CMO Wilson Kello led Collective Growth Corporation with Mr. Whaling, a SPAC which combined on April 5, 2021 with Innoviz Technologies in a $1.4 billion transaction. An award-winning Creative Director, he has over 20 years of creative consulting experience, including acting as creative consultant for cannabis companies such as Canopy Growth Corporation, Kiva Confections, and other disruptive companies in emergent spaces. rePlant Hemp Chief of Staff Erica Stark is the Executive Director of the National Hemp Association and the Pennsylvania Hemp Industry Council and has years of experience in hemp education and legislative advocacy, including testifying before the US Senate Agricultural Committee.

About rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP

rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP was organized as a Delaware limited partnership (the “Fund”) on December 2, 2021 to operate as a private investment partnership. The Fund was formed for the purpose of investing in the expanding industrial hemp sector, defined as hemp for: industrial fiber and grain (seed), climate tech, and global sustainability solutions across a range of industries. The Fund will invest directly or through other private pooled investment vehicles (each a “Portfolio Fund” and together “Portfolio Funds”), advised by third party managers who employ a variety of investment strategies and techniques. The use of industrial hemp for material manufacturing inputs and nutrition is a $5 billion global industry predicted to grow to $14 billion by 2027. The key driver of growth is widespread demand for new sustainable materials and processes as the world transitions away from a fossil-based economy. In the US the hemp industry is hampered by an almost nonexistent domestic supply chain; the expanding $500million+ US market is reliant upon imports. The Fund aims to repatriate the US industrial hemp agricultural and processing supply chain to fuel dynamic growth in an industry that many experts see as a major player in combating climate change and securing a sustainable future. Concurrently, the Fund aims to support demand and lengthen the hemp value chain by investing in downstream markets including nutrition, auto parts, green construction, paper and packaging, bioplastics, bioenergy and more. The Fund will chiefly focus on North America, though the General Partner will look to global IP and downstream use cases as the Fund endeavors to develop the US into a major global producer and exporter of sustainable hemp-based technologies. Each investment of the Fund shall be referred to as a “Portfolio Investment” and together as the “Portfolio Investments.”

About Entoro

Entoro Capital, LLC (Entoro) provides advice and services to a wide range of established and growth-oriented businesses around the world. They offer deep sector expertise across a full range of services in investment banking, equities and fixed income in the Americas, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

Entoro provides financial and strategic advisory services which include Capital Formation (Reg D, Reg A+ and Reg CF), M&A, A&D, leveraged finance, equity/equity-linked financing, restructuring and recapitalization solutions. Their experienced team is dedicated to serving the private equity community.

As a fund manager to rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP, Entoro Investments, LLC brings decades of experience and leading-edge digital capabilities to the structuring and management of the fund. In addition to handling back and middle office, Entoro will utilize its proprietary OfferBoard® platform to efficiently connect Accredited Investors to this unique and timely investment opportunity.

About Clearbrook

Independent and objective, Clearbrook combines the structure and culture of a boutique with the experience and resources usually found only at larger firms. Clearbrook offers non-discretionary and discretionary Advisory Solutions, including OCIO reimagined – their customized, flexible Chief Investment Officer solution. They have a growing range of Innovative Return Solutions, providing clients access to asset classes, markets and managers that might otherwise be out of reach. Clearbrook also offers Capital Opportunities for clients seeking creative capital solutions for private fixed income and real estate opportunities, and for those seeking to raise capital.

As a subadviser to rePlant Hemp Impact Fund 1, LP, Clearbrook will assist the Fund in sourcing, evaluating, and managing portfolio investments. Clearbrook brings seventeen years of investing experience including experience in ESG-based venture investing.

About Merida Capital Holdings LLC

Merida Capital Holdings LLC is a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers underpinning the rapid development of the cannabis industry. Their investment emphasis focuses on cultivation technologies, products and services associated with the evolution of cannabis as an agricultural product, a natural plant-based medicine, a constituent in pharmaceutical formulations, and a recreational consumer product.

Merida seeks to invest in companies that have successfully transitioned from start-up to revenue-generating growth companies. They work to further accelerate proven operating models and supercharge the growth of commercial pipelines. By identifying essential providers with strong management teams, Merida can anticipate where enterprise-level or large industrial providers in related non-cannabis fields will look to find growth in their core businesses through acquisition or investment.

As a subadviser to the Fund, Merida brings a stringent data-driven approach to new industry filled with opportunity. They aim to bring the same approach that has seen them successfully invest in the medical and adult-use markets to the industrial hemp market—also a recently deregulated arena bustling with startups and upside potential.

Merida will focus on North American opportunities in the industrial hemp sector, including but not limited to materials processing, hemp nutrition, hemp CPGs, and related IP.

Merida is led by Managing Partner Mitchell Baruchowitz and Senior Partner Mina Mishrikey.

[1] “Industrial Hemp Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Seeds, Fiber, Shivs), By Application (Animal Care, Textiles, Personal Care), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030” GrandView Research

