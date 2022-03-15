Jairo Gonzalez makes tour at the headquarters of the New Ideas Party

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO of Harvest Trading Cap, Jairo González MA, visited this March 4, 2022, the main headquarters of the political party Nuevas Ideas, where he was received by the politician Xavier Zablah Bukele, currently president of the party. It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned is a cousin of the current president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, who has shown great interest and contributions in the advances and evolution of New Financial Technologies in El Salvador.



The visit of Jairo Gonzalez and his team to El Salvador has been with a specific purpose (to contribute to the economic, educational and social welfare) of the country, which has been fulfilled in each of the meetings and meetings that Harvest Trading Cap and his entourage have had with each entity that has met.

In the meeting with Xavier Zablah Bukele, the most important topics and focus for Harvest Trading Cap executives were discussed. They talked about the training to the population through the Jerusalem Foundation with academic scholarships offered by Harvest Trading Cap Academy; Jairo Gonzalez also mentioned about the basic course of trading and knowledge of new technologies, ecosystem of Harvest Trading Cap in the use of new technologies, multiplication of Bitcoin state, NFT technology and social projects.

The representatives of Harvest Trading Cap were very happy and grateful for this wonderful meeting due to the treatment provided by Xavier Zablah Bukele, who in turn was grateful to Jairo Gonzalez and his entire team for what they are doing in their country.

