Community Association Services of Indiana Names Kristy Burk Field Services Director For Associa OnCall

Carmel, IN, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), an Associa® company, is pleased to announce Kristy Burk as their new field services director for Associa OnCall (AOC).

Ms. Burk joins CASI with more than 12 years’ experience in property management. She previously served as director of property operations for del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, NY. Prior to that, she oversaw operations at Hoosier Park Casino Property.

Associa OnCall provides maintenance services to associations and homeowners throughout North America. AOC is comprised of local teams that provide a suite of services including maintenance inspections, one-on-one consultations, project oversight, and interior and exterior restoration. These services are offered at both hourly and contracted rates. As the field services director, Ms. Burk will focus on CASI’s in-house maintenance division, where she will coordinate and manage service requests for the communities they serve.

“Kristy joins our team with vast past experience developing positive, lasting relationships with vendors, team members, and clients,” stated Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, Community Association Services of Indiana president. “Her contagious enthusiasm and outstanding leadership and project management skills will be a tremendous asset to both our team and our partner board members.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-