Future Mobility and Innovation: The driving force behind VTM Torino, taking place on March 30-31, 2022

Torino welcomes the second edition of VTM, the international business convention dedicated to vehicle and transportation innovation. Taking place in the Piemonte region – North-West Italy –, at the OGR, a hub of innovation in Torino, the event will bring together major global automotive and mobility stakeholders.





Torino, Italy, the heart of the Italian automotive and mobility sector and birthplace of FIAT – now Stellantis – will host the second edition of the business convention Vehicle & Transportation Technology Innovations Meetings in March 30-31, 2022. Since launching the first edition in 2018, which gathered 1,300 participants from 20 countries, the VTM team has delivered a range of digital and in-person events that have supported the creation of industry-specific networks, shared learning, encouraged international business and paved the way to VTM 2022 – which already gathers participants coming from more than 25 countries and has a fully booked exhibition floor.

Piemonte is a major European hub for the automotive and mobility industry. Only district gathering the complete automotive supply chain in Italy, VTM 2022 is a unique opportunity for the Piemonte automotive local savoir-faire to shine. Organized by advanced business events, the business convention is delivered with support from the Regione Piemonte (Regional Government) and the Torino Chamber of Commerce, and in cooperation with ICE - Italian Trade Agency and Piemonte Agency.

Innovation at all levels to take up to the industry’s new challenges



Since the first edition of the event, innovation in vehicle and transportation technology has been at the heart of VTM. Sustainability, one of the biggest challenges faced by the automotive and mobility industry, is a central theme shaping this year’s agenda. Speakers will share their insights on a range of solutions currently adopted by industry, including innovative manufacturing, new mobility solutions, electrification, fuel cell technologies and hydrogen propulsion.

The emergence of new technologies such as autonomous vehicles, shared mobility solutions, and connectivity has also highlighted the increasing need for robust cybersecurity strategies and connected thinking. Guest speakers will take the stage at VTM to discuss the opportunities and challenges industry faces as it drives innovation, both in manufacturing and in new mobility solutions – such as unmanned air mobility.

This year at VTM 2022, following two days of competition held in Torino, there will be an official ceremony announcing the winner of the 5GMETA Hackathon, taking place on March 30.

Strong support from the global and local automotive and mobility industry

VTM Torino brings together the entire supply chain, including vehicle makers, tier suppliers, mobility decision makers, disruptive technology entrepreneurs and solution providers. Since its first edition, VTM has received the support from a prestigious network of companies. Intesa Sanpaolo and its Innovation Center are the main sponsors of this edition. The Gold Sponsors include AVL Group, CSI Group, Denso, FEV Europe and Grape Up, followed by Accenture Italia, Blue Engineering, Bosch, Continental Engineering Services, DACA-i, ITT, Keysight Technologies, Punch Torino, TEXA and Vishay Intertechnology as Silver Sponsors.

Special spotlight will be given to Piemonte’s know-how and its companies with a dedicated pavilion.

About advanced business events

advanced business events is a leading European organizer of business conventions, conferences and congresses dedicated to professionals in various industries including automotive and aerospace through its brand BCI Aerospace.

About Regione Piemonte

Regione Piemonte is the regional government of Piedmont region. It is in charge, together with the national Government, of foreign trade and international relations and promotes the competitiveness and the internationalization of its economic system, enhancing also the attractiveness of its territory.

About Torino Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Chamber is to foster the growth of local economy and enhance it through effective and targeted initiatives, thus playing the role of spokesman towards competent authorities for more than 220,000 companies based in the Torino area.

About Piemonte Agency

Piemonte Agency is the one-stop-shop for business and investments in Piemonte, North-West Italy. On behalf of its members, the Agency guarantees top class free, responsive and tailored services to companies wishing to locate in the area, searching for suppliers and partners in a variety of sectors, requiring training in international trade and commercial strategies.







