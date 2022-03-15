English Swedish

Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

15.03.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 15.03.2022

Date 15.03.2022 Exchange

Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)

Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 1,216 Average price/share 34.5000 EUR Highest price/share 34.5000 EUR Lowest price/share 34.5000 EUR Total price 41,952.00 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 15.03.2022:





ALBBV 39,244

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:





Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment