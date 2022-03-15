|Rapala VMC Corporation
|15.3.2022
|RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 15.3.2022
|In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
|Trade date
|15.3.2022
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|RAP1V
|Amount
|2,857
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|6,9961
|EUR
|Total cost
|19,987.86
|EUR
|Company now holds a total of 108 093 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 15.3.2022
|On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation
|Nordea Bank Finland Plc
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Olli Aho
|Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540
|www.rapalavmc.com
