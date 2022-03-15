Responsive Group Inc selects Welbi to elevate their resident experience in long-term care

OTTAWA and MARKHAM, Ontario, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsive Group Inc, a leading organization in senior living management in Ontario, announced that it has selected Welbi’s resident experience platform to elevate its long-term care communities. Welbi’s innovative platform will be used by Responsive’s program teams to help deliver unique life experiences while reducing administrative burden. Responsive’s residents will benefit from program offerings tailored to their interests, hobbies and needs while teams gain access to time-saving tools so they can spend more time with residents.



“We are delighted to partner with Welbi to tailor and grow their person-centred service offering for LTC,” says Cristina de Santis, Vice President of Performance Improvement and Innovation at Responsive Group Inc. “We share a common, profound, commitment to recognizing the individuality of each LTC resident and affording each a daily lived experience that reflects the same.”

Welbi’s innovative platform gives retirement, assisted living and long-term care communities the tools to boost their resident experience. Welbi’s unique assessment tools and real-time analytics help recreation teams identify trends and gaps, allowing them to develop and evaluate programming to engage residents in social activities.

“Welbi's platform not only leverages individual preferences, likes and dislikes to create and bring to life personalized recreational calendars but even more importantly shares information about the individual - about the "person" - with each member of the care team for meaningful interactions at all time,” explains de Santis. “Together we plan to deepen and accelerate the process of learning and understanding our residents.....High Tech for High Touch!”

Within a few weeks, Welbi has already become an essential tool in Responsive’s communities. “One of our department goals is to focus on person-centred care while programming for residents. Welbi is now an important tool to help us reach this goal,” says Shelley Deir, Program Manager at Wellington Park.

As the senior living industry grows to meet expanding demand, the role of recreation teams is a driving force in promoting resident wellness and quality of life also expands. The International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) has found that strong wellness programs increase a resident’s quality of life and are a major factor for seniors when selecting a community. However, recreation teams often face large administrative workloads, outdated tools and inadequate means of tracking residents’ individual recreational wants and needs.

“Responsive’s vision of creating communities where people of all ages achieve all they can be aligned perfectly with our beliefs. At Welbi, we believe each resident deserves a personalized experience. Everybody deserves to be understood and provided with an experience that reflects their desires,” says Elizabeth Audette-Bourdeau, CEO & Co-founder at Welbi. “This partnership allows us to take one step further towards our goal of pushing the boundaries of resident experience and eliminate one-size-fits-all services in senior living communities.”

Welbi’s technology has been recognized by AGE-WELL, the Ontario Brain Institute, The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation and the Centre for Elder Research at Sheridan College. The company has seen exponential growth in North America over the past year due to the need for engagement in senior living communities after COVID-19 lockdowns.

About Welbi

Welbi helps senior living communities deliver exceptional and unique life experiences with our state-of-the-art recreational platform. Our award-winning, user-friendly software automates hundreds of hours of administrative tasks while helping recreation teams gain a deep and holistic understanding of their residents, increasing quality of life and occupancy rates. For more information, visit welbi.co .

About Responsive Group Inc.

The Responsive Group is a privately owned organization comprised of a comprehensive portfolio of services that includes management of retirement communities and long-term care homes as well as consulting, mentoring and restructuring services. They currently operate 19 long-term care homes and 15 retirement communities in Ontario. The Responsive Group is a recognized leader in creating practical and innovative processes and programs as well as lasting partnerships that support healthy options for seniors.

