Parking Concepts, Inc. Awarded Contract as the Parking Operator to Manage Macerich’s California Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) is pleased to announce the commencement of operations for Macerich’s paid parking portfolio in California. PCI is committed to providing the highest quality of parking services to align with Macerich’s vision of shaping the future of retail real estate.



PCI will provide professional parking management, facility maintenance, and valet services at Macerich’s premiere retail locations across the state of California – Broadway Plaza, Fashion Fair, Vintage Faire, and Santa Monica Place. “We are honored to be in partnership with a leading owner, operator. and developer of top retail and mixed-use destinations,” says Rafael Abanilla, PCI’s Assistant Vice President. “We are confident that our efficiency, technological solutions, and operational excellence, combined with their real estate expertise will result in an elevated quality of tailored customer experience.”

Focusing on service more than the bottom line, PCI endeavors to offer exemplary experience to all clients and customers. PCI has built its business model on this foundation and has been able to organically expand into several markets while delivering exceptional results, and innovative management strategies.

To learn more about Parking Concepts, Inc. and their services, visit their website: https://parkingconcepts.com/services/parking-services/

Contact:

Trystan Henry

Director of Business Development

Parking Concepts, Inc.

O: 949-753-7525

E: thenry@pcioc.com