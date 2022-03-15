Hospitals have a New Option for Glycemic Management Program Certification

Cincinnati, OH, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNV Healthcare USA Inc. announced the launch of a new program to validate excellence in the management of glycemic control in hospitals - Glycemic Management Program Certification (GMPC).

Noting the tremendous impact diabetes has on the global population, Patrick Horine, president of DNV Healthcare USA Inc., said, “We're excited about the launch of this program. Everyone is affected by diabetes either through their own health or that of a loved one. Being able to impact the quality of care our friends and family receive is the most rewarding part of what we do.”

These certification requirements were created to promote optional outcomes and experiences for patients through a multi-disciplinary approach. “As with all of our innovative specialty program certifications, this stays true to the DNV collaborative and educational approach to surveying hospital quality,” said David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance. Compliance to the requirements and program excellence are validated through on-site observation, staff interview and review of documentation.

Learn more about DNV’s Glycemic Management Program Certification by visiting DNV.US/assurance/healthcare/certifications.html.

For DNV Supply Chain & Product Assurance

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through assessment and digital assurance solutions, DNV helps companies build trust and transparency around products, assets, supply chains and ecosystems.

Whether certifying products, sharing claims or optimizing and decarbonizing supply chains, DNV helps companies manage risks and realize their long-term strategic goals, improving ESG performance and generating lasting, sustainable results.

Combining sustainability, supply chain and digital expertise, DNV works to create new assurance models enabling interaction and transaction transparency across value chains. Drawing on our wide technical and industry expertise, we work with companies worldwide to bridge trust gaps among consumers, producers and suppliers.

Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.