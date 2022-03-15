Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market - Forecast to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 3.7% from 2022 and 2027. The pharmaceutical HVAC systems market is largely driven by the growing demand for a high degree of control over pressure, temperature, humidity, and other factors in the pharmaceutical industry.







Key Market Insights

The growing investment in research and development in the pharmaceutical industry has also had a positive influence on the growth of the market

The growing demand for cleanrooms in the research and development of pharmaceutical products has also been instrumental in the development of the pharmaceutical HVAC system market

The growing development of new pharmaceutical infrastructure is expected to enhance the growth of the market

The new construction segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the implementation type

The cooling segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the product type

Daikin Industries, Carrier Corporation, Lennox International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Nortek Air, Samsung Electronics, Danfoss, MIDEA, Toshiba, Siemens, and Ferroli, among others, are the key players in the pharmaceutical HVAC systems market





Implementation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

New Construction

Retrofit

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

HVAC Equipment

Consumables

Services



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Cooling

Heating

Ventilation Equipment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





