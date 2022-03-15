EasyKnock and Vylla Home Offer Homeowners Sale-Leaseback Programs

New York City, NY, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyKnock, the leading residential sale-leaseback platform, today announced that Vylla Home, an innovative nationwide brokerage, will bring its programs to homeowners seeking flexibility while transitioning to a new home.

EasyKnock’s sale-leaseback programs will purchase homes from Vylla Home clients, while allowing them to remain as a renter. EasyKnock’s innovative solution allows Vylla Home customers to remain competitive in today’s crowded, low-inventory market, as they can use the proceeds from the transaction to put toward a new home, avoiding contingencies in their purchase. The funds can also provide flexibility in making repairs and renovations or staging.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the number of homes for sale or under contract in December 2021 fell to its lowest level on record since home-inventory tracking began in 1999. There were nearly half a million fewer affordable homes on the market for households earning between $75,000 - $100,000 than before the pandemic.

“In today’s increasingly uncertain housing market, homeowners and potential buyers need flexible options more than ever,” said EasyKnock Founder and CEO Jarred Kessler. EasyKnock will make it possible for the Vylla Home team to offer their clients maximum flexibility, while removing many of the financial obstacles of the traditional home buying and selling process.”

Vylla Home’s national footprint and full-service model provide a truly progressive approach to the real estate process, which makes EasyKnock’s solution another great way that Vylla makes homeownership simple for clients.

“Both Vylla and EasyKnock strive to make the path to homeownership simple and available to everyone,” said Chad Ruggles, SVP and Head of Vylla Home. “We are excited to further our commitment to our clients through this innovative solution. Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions in life. We provide more than a decade of local expertise – plus experience with even the toughest real estate transactions. Add our unparalleled client support, solutions like EasyKnock and advanced technology, and we’ve made the process seamless for our clients.”

For more information about Vylla Home, please visit www.vyllahome.com or call 877-331-2773.

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company in the U.S. Through its innovative products, EasyKnock provides American homeowners new, unique solutions to convert the equity in their home by selling their property to EasyKnock while being able to stay in the home as a renter. EasyKnock's programs offer flexibility and control, providing proceeds and time to help customers achieve their goals. Headquartered in New York City, EasyKnock currently provides its innovative financial products to homeowners across the U.S. For more, please visit EasyKnock.com.

The Carrington Companies

Carrington is a holding company whose primary business of asset management includes single-family mortgages and real estate transactions. Collectively, the businesses are vertically and horizontally integrated, and provide a broad range of real estate services encompassing nearly all aspects of single family residential real estate transactions in the United States. To read more visit: www.carringtonhc.com.

Through its collective associates made up of Carrington leaders and employees, the company’s nonprofit organization, Carrington Charitable Foundation, contributes to the community through causes that reflect the interests of Carrington Associates. For more information about Carrington Charitable Foundation, and the organizations and programs it supports through specific fundraising efforts, please visit: carringtoncf.org.