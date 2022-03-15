CFSC-OPEC celebrates Desjardins’ support of the CFS+ program and commitment to the CEO Pledge

English French

MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is grateful to Desjardins for having joined the CEO Pledge, a joint effort from some of Canada’s leading businesses to commit their used technology to the Government of Canada’s CFS+ program.



“By lending its support to this initiative in Quebec and Ontario, Desjardins is not only helping to reduce e-waste by prioritizing reuse over recycling, it is also contributing to the program’s goal of providing people in Canada with the skills and tools to participate in our digital economy,” said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director, CFSC-OPEC.

“It's important that Canadians, particularly our youth, have equal access to technology. We've seen how vital this was throughout the pandemic,” said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. “I'm proud to join other leaders and add my name to the CEO Pledge. At Desjardins, we're strongly committed to investing in the success of our youth, and this initiative will give them the tools they need to achieve their dreams. Desjardins will donate 3,000 devices to the Computers for Schools Plus program in 2022.”

“While the program has many positive impacts (environmental, economic and social), one of the less known one is the impact on youth employment. Through paid internships, we have been able to change the lives of hundreds of young people over the years,” said Maryse Lavoie, Director of the CFS+ program in Quebec. “Many of our interns have found work here at OPEQ or in other organizations as a result of their internship.”

“Desjardins’ tremendous support will positively impact communities and help RCT shape the digital economy in Ontario with affordable technology access, employment opportunities for youth and enhancing essential digital skills,” expressed Shauna L. McCaffrey, Executive Director of Renewed Computer Technology. “The CEO pledge has been an impactful initiative led by CFSC across Canada that fosters the real impacts being delivered by the CFS+ program.”

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

About CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success –Canada Inc.| Ordinateurs pour l’excellence –Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005, supporting Government of Canada digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services include project management, communications, partnership development, and strategic planning.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $397 billion. In 2021 it was ranked as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

