Mid-Carolina OB/GYN Encourages Women in Raleigh-Durham Greater Area to Schedule Their Annual Exams

RALEIGH, N.C., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Carolina OB/GYN offers some of the most innovative technology for patients. From new obstetric patients to those approaching the end of their gynecological journey, Mid-Carolina welcomes all patients and their specific needs.

Obstetrics and gynecology specialty services offered include:

Routine Gynecological Care

Ultrasounds

Birth Control and Intrauterine Devices (IUD's)

Labor and Delivery Services

Pelvic Rehabilitation

Mammography

Telemedicine

Robotic Surgery

Aesthetic Procedures

Outpatient and alternative services, such as breast imaging, 3D and 4D ultrasounds, vaginal rejuvenation, and LightSheer Desire laser hair removal, are also available to regular and visiting patients. Our robotic surgery services make procedures with traditionally weeks-long recovery times into outpatient procedures with just several days of recovery.

New and current patients are welcome to book appointments and annual exams up to three months in advance through their Patient Portal.

Mid-Carolina OB/GYN has 10 providers with decades of combined experience and a passion for quality care.

Amy O. Groff, MD - Dr. Groff is Board-Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, a member of the North Carolina Medical Society, and a Fellow of the ACOG.

Sarah D. Maddison, MD - A graduate of both UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University's School of Medicine, Dr. Maddison is a North Carolina native and completed her medical residency in 2002.

Jack R. Inge Jr., MD - Achieving national recognition for his work with the Da Vinci Robot, Dr. Inge is the only epicenter surgeon in North Carolina and has been Board Certified since 1999.

Ruth C. Wind, MD - Dr. Wind is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University's Medical College of Virginia and has been practicing in North Carolina since 2006. She is a Fellow of the ACOG and Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Syreeta Alston Tucker, MD - Dr. Tucker has been a part of Mid-Carolina OB/GYN since 2017 and has a keen interest in pediatric and adolescent care. She is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Filza Faiz, MD - Fluent in English, Hindi, and Urdu, Dr. Faiz completed her medical residency at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

Abby Hardin, MD - Dr. Hardin completed her medical residency through Duke University and loves working with patients to provide individualized care.

Jennifer Chancellor, MD - Dr. Chancellor is a graduate of both Duke University and the UNC School of Medicine. She enjoys caring for both low- and high-risk pregnancy patients.

Katie Wood Calvillo, CNM, WHNP - With two masters in Midwifery and Women's Health, Ms. Calvillo has been practicing in women's health since 2006. She works with a non-profit in Durham to empower pregnant and actively-parenting teenagers.

Amy Gilbert - Mrs. Gilbert is a Family Nurse Practitioner committed to providing personal and comprehensive healthcare to patients beginning at adolescence and early adulthood to every other stage of life.

For information about Mid-Carolina OB/GYN, visit www.midcarolinaobgyn.com, or call (919) 781-5510.

