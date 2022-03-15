Verizon program helps bridge digital divide

Through Fios Forward, Fios customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can now receive free Internet



5G Home and mobile customers can also receive discounts via ACP

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is committed to helping bridge the digital divide by making high-quality connectivity more affordable for customers in need. That’s why we’re participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which helps low-income households pay for Internet and mobile service. As part of the program, for the first time, Verizon is offering free Internet with its Fios Forward program to qualifying ACP customers. These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon , the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. The company’s total 2020-2025 responsible business investment is slated to exceed $3 billion.

With Fios Forward and ACP, qualifying customers will have access to premium high-speed Internet without data caps, extra fees or equipment costs, helping them maintain connectivity for virtual learning, remote work, telehealth visits and more.

Fios Forward brings fastest speeds available at zero cost

Qualified ACP customers can now get free access to Verizon Fios’ 100% fiber optic Internet, with speeds starting at 200Mbps for downloads and uploads, crucial bandwidth for video-heavy applications. Fios is not only offering faster Internet speeds than competitors in the marketplace – unlike other providers who offer ACP, we are also removing hidden cost barriers, with no extra fees, no contracts and no router costs.

To qualify, a customer must first be approved for ACP and have a Fios Mix & Match plan. Once their service is active and they are approved for ACP, customers must call 1-800-VERIZON to have the Fios Forward discount applied. For additional information visit: www.verizon.com/fiosforward .

ACP discounts for home and mobile – wherever you are

ACP discounts are available to all eligible customers on home and mobile postpaid and prepaid plans. Customers outside of the Fios footprint can apply the ACP discount to Verizon data plans including 5G Home, LTE Home, HSI/DSL, mobile prepaid and postpaid unlimited and metered plans.

Who qualifies for Affordable Connectivity Program discounts?

ACP eligibility is determined by the FCC and verified by Universal Service Administrative Co. (USAC). New and existing Verizon customers can qualify if they meet any of the following criteria:

Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) enrolled customer

Lifeline enrolled customer

Participants of other Federal assistance programs (Medicaid, SSI, etc.)

HHI (Household Income) < 200% Federal Poverty Guideline

How to confirm eligibility for ACP and enroll

To confirm eligibility for ACP, check out ACPBenefit.org . Once approved, customers can complete enrollment in ACP by visiting: www.verizon.com/affordableconnectivityprogram .

Additional programs

Additional discounts may be available through Lifeline or other state grants. If customers are eligible for Lifeline, they can receive an additional $9.25 off their bill. Eligibility for Lifeline and state programs can be confirmed by visiting: www.verizon.com/lifeline .

Plus, Verizon customers who live in Maryland and are enrolled in ACP receive an additional subsidy discount of up to $15 per month from the Maryland Broadband Benefit program.

Supporting digital inclusion

Verizon is committed to creating a digitally inclusive and equitable society, helping more people than ever stay connected and thrive in today's virtual learning environment. To learn more about Verizon’s Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com .

