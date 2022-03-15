Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Named to CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs List

Ramsey, NJ, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer to its 2022 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth.

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta’s executive team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and was recently promoted to President, Dealer Sales. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company’s extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and managed IT Services. Her notable experience includes various roles in both sales and executive leadership within the technology industry. This honor represents Blackmer’s third consecutive year on CRN’s Channel Chiefs list, and she is a four-time honoree of CRN’s Women of the Channel list.

“I’m delighted to be recognized once again by CRN as a Channel Chief,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “The continued challenges of the pandemic have tested the strength and resilience of our dealer community, but I feel we’ve come through this time with flying colors. Our dealer partners have maintained business continuity for both themselves and their customers, and I’m especially proud to be part of their success.”

“Congratulations and well done to Laura. This honor demonstrates how her strong leadership abilities helped guide our dealers through the ongoing challenges we encountered in 2021,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Laura’s dedication to the success of our dealer partners is truly exceptional, as confirmed by her well-deserved promotion to President of Dealer Sales. She has provided the additional support our dealers needed to not only position themselves for success moving forward, but keep digital transformation a priority for their customers.”

The 2022 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and we look forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list can be viewed online at CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

# # # # #

Attachment