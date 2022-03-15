AbleDocs Launches ADReader at the 37th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference

OAKVILLE, Ont., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbleDocs, the leader in digital accessibility products and services, with funding from the Government of Canada’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Industry, is proud to announce the launch of ADReader, the most inclusive and barrier-free mobile reading application for Android and iOS.

Designed with the ability to reflow content and interact with built-in screen readers, ADReader is designed for everyone, no matter their reading ability.

“ADReader represents an amazing collaboration between the leader in digital accessibility and the Government of Canada to bring the next evolution in accessible PDF reading to the masses,” said Adam Spencer, President and CEO of AbleDocs. “We couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built and what we’re able to provide to the rest of the world.”

In the past, PDFs have had a stigma of being inaccessible on mobile devices due to the inability to reflow content correctly. This was because PDFs traditionally represented static pages with the content meant to be printed.

With ADReader, users can now reflow the content, like responsive websites, so that it best fits the screen size to provide a better reading experience while minimizing the amount of horizontal scrolling.

ADReader is now available for download for Android in the Google Play Store and will be available on iOS soon through the App Store.

About AbleDocs

AbleDocs has become a world leader in digital accessibility. With offices in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Kuwait, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States, AbleDocs offers products and services that help to ensure high volume document accessibility compliance, testing, training, and web compliance.

AbleDocs is the only company to guarantee the compliance of every file they produce with a $10,000,000 liability guarantee. Offerings include ADService, ADScan, ADStream, ADLegacy, ADTraining, ADWeb, axesWord and axesPDF.

