Global Independent Virtual Kitchen Market-Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Independent Virtual Kitchen Market will grow at a CAGR value of 15.5% from 2022 to 2027. Market expansion is being fuelled by expanding advancements and the use of high technology to advertise cloud kitchen brands, as well as increased internet penetration and a supporting logistic or delivery system that is beneficial to customers.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Independent Virtual Kitchen Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The burger/sandwich segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027 as per the product type outlook
- The vegan segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027 as per the type outlook
- Independent cloud kitchen concepts are less expensive, cost-effective, and hassle-free, and the future is for home delivery food
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027
- Nextbite, ParkJockey Global, Virturant, Zuul Kitchens, Sweet Truth, Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited, CloudKitchens, Franklin Junction, Kitchen United, Oven Story, Faaso's, Rebel Foods among others are the key players in the independent virtual kitchen market.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Burger/Sandwich
- Pizza/Pasta
- Chicken
- Seafood & Meat Dishes
- Mexican/Asian Food
- Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Non-Vegetarian
- All Types
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates