Toll Brothers Announces Park 108 is Now Open for Sale in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Park 108, a boutique community of 33 condominium residences in Decatur, Georgia. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 2600 Talley Street in Decatur. The future residences are located at 108 Park Place in Decatur.

The Park 108 condominium residences offer studio, one- and two-bedroom home designs ranging from 504 to 1,364 square feet and are priced from the mid-$200,000s. Park 108 features a stunning blend of modern design while preserving the authentic characteristics of the 1930s building, which was originally home to the Southern Bell telephone switchboard. Each residence is designed with oversized windows and lofted ceilings, bringing ample natural light into the expansive living spaces.

“This community is truly one-of-a-kind,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of the Toll Brothers Atlanta-Urban Division. “Inspired by the surrounding neighborhood and the property’s history, we curated luxury home designs that infuse new life into the building and at the same time preserve its historic character.”

Park 108 is situated in Atlanta’s historic Oakhurst neighborhood, just minutes from the Oakhurst Village and Downtown Decatur. Residents will enjoy being a short distance from numerous local restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other retail amenities.

