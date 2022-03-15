Roadpass Digital Introduces Roadpass Pro Membership

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpass Digital, operator of the leading technology platform for road travel and outdoor experiences, is announcing a new membership bundle, Roadpass Pro. This membership unlocks premium access to all four of the company's travel apps for roadtrippers and RVers: Roadtrippers, Campendium, RVillage, and Togo RV, all with the convenience of a Roadpass single sign-on account.

Roadpass Digital CEO Danny Hest described the new offering as an innovative way to add simplicity and value for the company's more than six million users. Roadpass Pro empowers RVers, campers, and roadtrippers to confidently venture out - whether they're seasoned road warriors or brand new to outdoor adventure.

"Roadpass Pro is the latest product of our commitment to delivering the best tools and user experiences for those who want to get outside and on the road," said Hest. "This new premium membership bundle complements our free apps with easy, convenient access to our most powerful tools, and we've made it risk-free to try for seven days."

Roadpass Digital's products include:

Roadtrippers — a trip planning app that offers users the unique ability to collaborate with friends, sync across map apps for seamless navigation, and identify and save destinations. Roadpass Pro subscribers can plan unforgettable road trips with up to 150 stops.

Campendium — a crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application that allows users to search, preview, and provide feedback on more than 32,000 public and private RV camping locations across the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico. Roadpass Pro gives subscribers access to the app's cell coverage maps, public land overlays, and trail maps.

Togo RV — the ultimate app to keep RV owners organized, inspired, and on the move. Roadpass Pro subscribers can employ the in-app RV-specific GPS, which allows them to chart journeys that consider their unit's weight and clearance. They also receive unlimited access to information on over 14,000 Overnight RV Parking locations.

RVillage — the largest and most active social network of RV owners and enthusiasts. Roadpass Pro subscribers receive Gold status with RVillage, which provides several perks, including discounts and coupons on RV-related products and services.

A Roadpass Pro membership begins with a seven-day free trial and is priced at $49.99 annually. Current premium subscribers of Campendium, RVillage, and Togo RV will be upgraded to Roadpass Pro at no additional cost.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles and more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. The company has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Campendium, Roadtrippers, RVillage, and Togo RV products at roadpass.com.

For more information, contact:

media@roadpass.com

Related Images











Image 1: Roadpass Pro





Roadpass Pro Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment