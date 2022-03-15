Working From Home Increases Cyberattack Frequency by 238%, New Study by Alliance Virtual Offices Finds

HENDERSON, Nev., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Virtual Offices analyzed hundreds of studies with millions of data points to determine exactly what costs a business would incur by continuing remote or hybrid work models beyond the pandemic.

They found that employees were more willing to take pay cuts and reduced benefits to continue flexible work options. Commuting 10 fewer hours per week results in employee savings equivalent to a 20% raise. Additionally, the majority of recruiters report higher quality candidate pools when remote work is offered, the new study by Alliance Virtual Offices finds. However, remote workers are also highly targeted by cybercriminals, resulting in a 238% rise in cyberattacks.

Relevant extant literature was reviewed from reliable sources by an experienced academic librarian and the Alliance team to reach these conclusions. They sought to discover if it was more cost-effective for companies to continue allowing employees to work remotely.

Rise in cybercrimes: Home workers are the primary target of criminals as cyberattacks have risen 238% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Pay cuts: 65% of workers would take a pay cut to work from home.

Cost savings for employees: Commuting 10 hours less per week results in a 20% raise.

Cost savings for employers: 75%+ of remote employees pay for their home office-related costs.

More qualified candidates: 64% of recruiters able to offer remote work options report higher-quality applicants.

View the complete results:

https://www.alliancevirtualoffices.com/virtual-office-blog/remote-work-statistics-costs/

When all contributing factors are added up, the result is a 238% increase in cyberattacks since the start of the pandemic (Security, 2021).









