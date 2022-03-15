Dassault Systèmes: amount of the dividend

English French

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 15, 2022

Dividend

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors decided to propose to the next General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 19, 2022 a dividend of seventeen eurocents (€0.17) per share for the year 2021, payable in cash only.

Shares would be traded ex-dividend as of May 23, 2022.

Dividends would be made payable on May 25, 2022.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts

François-José BORDONADO / Béatrix MARTINEZ

investors@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24

