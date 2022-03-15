Maple 2022 advances Maplesoft’s mission to help students, researchers, engineers take advantage of the power of math

Waterloo, Canada, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maplesoft™ today announced a major new release of its flagship product, Maple™, the powerful and easy to use mathematical software. Maple is used by mathematicians, educators, students, engineers, and scientists to analyze, explore, visualize, and solve math problems. The new release, Maple 2022, offers a range of improvements that expand problem solving capabilities, enhance usability, and increase support for teaching and learning.

Highlights of Maple 2022:

The enhanced math engine provides new problem solving power and increased performance, with improvements in integration, differential equations, formal power series, physics, and more

New plotting algorithms include automatic detection of discontinuities, improved zoom, and enhanced appearance, all while maintaining high levels of performance

An improved workflow simplifies preparation of documents for printing and PDF export

The Plot Builder assistant is even easier to use, and supports the creation and customization of even more visualizations using only the mouse

New signal processing tools let engineers create, combine, and analyze signals in more ways, more efficiently

Maple 2022 also offers improvements designed specifically to support teaching and learning. These include:

New step-by-step solution tools that enable students to practice solving more problems on their own

More tools for programmatically creating and sharing interactive documents, such as concept explorations and practice sheets that can provide feedback on individual solution steps

Easy access to operations for presenting and understanding the basic material of a standard first course in ordinary differential equations

“Math powers our modern world, and our customers are looking for technology that makes it easy to explore, solve, understand, and communicate mathematical problems, applications, and ideas,” says Karishma Punwani, Director of Product Management at Maplesoft. “Maple 2022 provides advancements in all these areas, so that instructors, students, researchers, engineers, and scientists can all do more with Maple, more easily.”

Maple is part of the Maple Math Suite, a collection of products from Maplesoft that provides access to the world’s most powerful mathematics engine through a variety of specialized, easy-to-use interfaces that make it extremely easy to explore, visualize, and solve mathematical problems in different situations. Other products include Maple Learn™, an online environment for solving problems, exploring concepts, and creating interactive math content; Maple Flow™, a mathematics tool that makes it easy for engineers to brainstorm, develop, and document their design calculations; and the free Maple Calculator app, which allows students to graph and solve problems on their phone.

For more information about new features in Maple 2022, visit http://www.maplesoft.com/products/maple/new_features

About Maplesoft

Maplesoft has provided mathematics-based software solutions to educators, engineers, and researchers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for over 30 years. Maplesoft's flagship product, Maple, combines the world's most powerful mathematics engine with an interface that makes it extremely easy to analyze, explore, visualize, and solve mathematical problems. Building on this technology, the product line includes solutions for education and research, system simulation, calculation management, and systems engineering.

Maplesoft products provide modern, innovative solutions to meet today's technical challenges, from exploring math concepts on a smartphone to reducing development risk in complex engineering design projects. Maplesoft products and services are used by more than 8000 educational institutions, research labs, and companies, in over 90 countries.

Maplesoft is a subsidiary of Cybernet Systems Group.







Attachment