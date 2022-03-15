VAYK Announces Short-Term Rental Property Cryptocurrency Update Following Definancial Acquisition

Dallas, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today announced publishing a management update detailing the company’s plans following the recent acquisition of Definancial, Inc., a technology firm that has developed a proprietary cryptocurrency exchange technology solution.

The management update is included in its entirety below:

VAYK Update Following The Definancial Cryptocurrency Exchange Acquisition

We are behind on our original plan to release Version 2.0 of our award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application .

The reason we’re behind is because we keep adding more functionality.

I know some may think we should have thought of all the functionality we keep adding before we got started and added the necessary time to our plan in the first place.

Well, we’re on new ground here. We don’t really have a competitor. No one has done this before. Almost every time we have an internal progress review, we say amongst ourselves, “that functionality is great, but wouldn’t it also be great to …”

The latest “wouldn’t it be great” functionality is the addition of an entirely separate, but very complementary App – Definancial.

Definancial has developed an independent exchange. Access to an independent exchange is groundbreaking for VAYK.

As the prevalence of cryptocurrency grows, so does regulatory attention. Regulations are a good thing. They protect investors. But creating regulations around a new financial product, that might be a security, at least sometimes, is likely to be a chaotic and long road to travel.

In the meantime, exchange listings for cryptocurrencies are becoming more difficult and expensive.

Exchange listings are vital to liquidity and in turn, vital to the ultimate success of any cryptocurrency.

Here at VAYK, we fully believe the advent of blockchain technology, and the innovation of cryptocurrency is the best way to democratize investment in short-term vacation rental properties for both investors and the entrepreneurs operating the short-term vacation rentals.

To enhance the opportunity for success of cryptocurrencies launched to back short-term vacation rental properties, we are confident that acquiring and controlling or our own cryptocurrency exchange is the right move.

We are not dreaming this exchange strategy up from thin air. We’re not managing the first cryptocurrency strategy that saw the importance of launching its own exchange. Look at the history of Asia Broadband, Inc. (AABB) in regard to their cryptocurrency strategy and exchange launch.

Now that we have acquired Definancial, we have the developers behind the Definancial and our own Vaycaychella software putting their heads together on an integrated plan. We will be back to you soon with an update on when you can expect to see the launch of the two Apps.

VAYK Background

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators.

VAYK plans to soon release a new version of the P2P Alternative Finance Application and integrate the new version with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business.

VAYK is developing and scaling its portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism industry based on its hands-on experience with an initial and ongoing pilot project consisting of ten beach house properties and a small boutique hotel in Cuba where VAYK provided the financing for small businesses to acquire and renovate the real estate.

The company recently deployed a team to Cuba on a three-week trip centered around securing the next ten beach properties it will refurbish and launch as short-term vacation rental properties. These next ten properties will be listed on VAYK’s P2P Alternative Finance Application Version 2.0 and participation in the short-term vacation rental business operating the ten properties will be offered through the introduction of a cryptocurrency.

The primary objective of the ten-property expansion is to demonstrate VAYK’s P2P Alt Finance APP V 2.0 and Cryptocurrency technology.

VAYK also confirms today that it continues to work with Alternet System’s Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) to develop the opportunity of expanding ALYI’s initiative to establish a Formula E race in Nairobi to include the possibility of brining a Formula E race to Havana . ALYI and VAYK anticipate publishing a joint update soon with Waterpure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) also working with ALYI on the Formula E race program.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

