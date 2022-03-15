Producer Mangal Suvarnan Praises The Outlaw Ocean Music Project and Discusses Collaboration with Ian Urbina

Washington D.C., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a moving video, songwriter and producer Mangal Suvarnan celebrated his collaboration with investigative reporter Ian Urbina that draws attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea by way of The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.

The project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.

Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.

Mangal Suvarnan is an Indian music producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and avid gamer who has been creating fresh, high-energy tracks on autopilot in his home studio since 2009. Born in Saudi Arabia, Mangal spent a substantial amount of his adolescence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but has been a Los Angeles resident since January 2019. First discovered by Dutch artist, Laidback Luke, his music is a unique mix of contemporary and traditional, thanks to his roots and his Middle Eastern influences.

Suvarnan’s music spans across multiple industries, including film. In 2018, he wrote and produced a title song for the feature film, “Who.” The song “Who Are You” became an instant hit among audiences, earning an impressive 100,000 views in the first 24 hours of release. It has since gathered over 1 million views. In 2020, Mangal released “Messengers of the Sea” with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.

In a “Behind the Music” video for his EP, Mangal riffed on how art can move audiences in ways that other mediums cannot achieve alone.

“When you can’t get through to someone on a pressing issue on regular mediums, you use art to get the message across, because it’s driven by emotion and it isn’t limited by language,” he said.

He added that “art, whether music or any other form, speaks straight to the soul.”

“Messengers of the Sea” by Mangal Suvarnan is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.

Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.

About The Outlaw Ocean Project:

The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.