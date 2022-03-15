Kuwait City the Next favourable Location for Data Center Development with Industrial Parks. Over $280 Million to be Invested in Core & Shell Development - Arizton

Chicago, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, Kuwait data center market witnessed addition of over 25 thousand square feet in the white floor area in 2021, with construction of new data center facilities.



Kuwait City is the strategic location chosen to develop data center facilities in Kuwait. Kuwait City is the leading data center market in the Kuwait with 4 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 80% of the existing power capacity. Most data center operators such as Ooredo and Zajil Telecom operate their data center facilities in Kuwait City.

Kuwait Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $295 MILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 65 THOUSAND SQ. FT (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 12 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $25 MILLION (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 10% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Improved network connectivity, increased support from government bodies, and high adoption of cloud, big data, 5G services and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the Kuwait data center industry.

Under “Vision 2035”, Kuwait aims to be a financial and commercial center in the Middle East. In April 2021, the Kuwait government announced an investment of up to $10 billion for adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, big data, cloud, and IoT by 2024.

Data center operators are entering the Kuwait data center market through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, In May 2021, Kalaam Telecom acquired Zajil, a Kuwait-based ICT firm, including its data center facility in Kuwait.

Kuwait targets to increase its renewable energy share by generating 15% of the power renewable sources by 2030. In Kuwait, the total installed capacity of renewable energy, connected to the national power grid, is around 73 MW.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2021-2027

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kuwait Facilities Covered (Existing): 6 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01 Coverage: 2 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Kuwait Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027) Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 4 data center construction contractors & sub-contractors, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors

Kuwait Data Center Market – Segmentation

In Kuwait, the installation of security systems will increase due to rising investments in greenfield data centers. Installation of intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, dual authentication access, and perimeter fencing will grow in data centers market.

Colocation facilities witness the adoption of flexible designs, which support the height of 47U rack cabinets in Kuwait. For instance, Zain Kuwait data center has installed rack cabinets of 47U height.

Increasing awareness toward switchgears is successfully rerouting the tremendous amount of power in data center environments which in turn, will boost the adoption of switchgears in the Kuwait data center market.



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection and Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



Kuwait Data Center Market – Trends & Drivers

The Kuwait government initiated the “Kuwait 2035” vision, a set of measures to boost the economy in the next 20 years through developing the country as a hub for finance, trade, and tourism. This in turn, will create lucrative growth opportunities for the vendors in the Kuwait data center market.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing services is also leading to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the country. Zajil Telecom, Zain, Ooredoo, and solutions by stc are some leading colocation and cloud service providers in Kuwait.

The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment, is leading to the generation of a substantial quantity of data, thereby, increasing investments in data centers in Kuwait.

In the Kuwait data center market, colocation service providers are witnessing strong uptake for their data center spaces by existing customers due to COVID-19.

Kuwait Data Center Market – Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Kuwait Subahiya

(Area and Power Capacity) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

EGEC

Marafie Group

Egis

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group





