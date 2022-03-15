22NW Fund Adds Outstanding Nominee for Election to the Board of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.

SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22NW Fund, LP ("22NW") announced today that it has nominated an additional outstanding candidate, Ms. Mary Garden, for election as a director of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”) (NASDAQ:DRTT; TSX:DRT) at DIRTT’s Annual and Special Meeting to be held on April 26, 2022 (the “Meeting”). Ms. Garden joins Messrs. Aron English, Cory Mitchell, Douglas Edwards, Scott Robinson, Scott Ryan and Ken Sanders as nominees of 22NW for election as directors at the Meeting.



Information regarding these highly qualified individuals can be found in 22NW’s U.S. proxy statement and Canadian information circular prepared for the Meeting.

22NW owns 15,894,165 DIRTT shares (“Shares”), representing 18.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares. 22NW and joint actors own 16,124,049 Shares, representing 18.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Depending on market conditions and other factors, 22NW may in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over Shares through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For further information or to receive a copy of the report filed in connection with this press release, please see DIRTT’s profile on the SEDAR website (http://www.sedar.com) and its US filings that are available at no charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (http://sec.gov), or contact Aron English at 206-227-3078 or info@englishcap.com.