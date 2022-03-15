U.S. Small Business Administration and Public Private Strategies Institute Announce Launch of New Engagement Series, Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community

Washington, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Public Private Strategies Institute (PPSI) announced the launch of Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community (BBA Resource Community), a new engagement series geared toward connecting America’s 32.5 million small businesses with critical resources and information about the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to support entrepreneurs.

“Small businesses are at the heart of the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic agenda as we know they power our nation’s historic economic growth and job creation,” said U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman . “The SBA is proud to launch Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community, to help highlight opportunities on the horizon thanks to President Biden’s commitment to increasing competition, rebuilding our supply chains, and investing in American ingenuity. The BBA Resource Community will be an important tool to help enhance the Small Business Administration’s larger effort to ensure that entrepreneurs in rural and urban communities across America have the resources they need to capitalize on this historic moment for economic development and generate growth for their businesses, communities, and families for generations to come.”

Through the BBA Resource Community, respected leaders from small businesses, economic development, and other sectors will headline briefings and training. In addition, this new initiative will also feature a series of free briefings and trainings to help small businesses access tools and resources and help them learn about new opportunities available thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law). The BBA Resource Community will also provide opportunities for small business owners to expand their networks and connect with key stakeholders that are critical for business success.

“The small business landscape has been transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid changes in our economy, and small business leaders need the most up-to-date information and resources to continue to grow, innovate, and thrive,” said Rhett Buttle, President of Public Private Strategies Institute. “Through Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community, the Small Business Administration and Public Private Strategies Institute will convene experts from across government, business, and advocacy to provide small business leaders with critical training and resources, as well as updates on new opportunities for small businesses.”

To RSVP to this or future events, please go to bit.ly/BBASBRC.

Cosponsorship Authorization # 22-13-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

About Public Private Strategies Institute

The Public Private Strategies Institute (PPSI) is an independent research and education organization. PPSI engages in educational activities concerning the public and private sectors’ roles in advancing societal change. PPSI explores best practices and trends through research, publications, and educational events. Additionally, it produces educational and informational content that will educate public and private sector actors about their capacity to be agents of social change; and conduct research into the existing landscape of public and private social responsibility and the potential for the future.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration