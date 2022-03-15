Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank, to speak at the 20th Annual National Bank Financial Services Conference

English French

MONTRÉAL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank, will speak at the 20th Annual National Bank Financial Services Conference on March 22, 2022, at 3:35 p.m. (ET).



This event will be broadcast live via webcast at lbcfg.ca, under Presentations and Events in the Investor Centre section. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

