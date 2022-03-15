Sectionalizers Industry Is Projected To Achieve a Global Market Size Of USD 2.4 Billion By Registering A CAGR Of 5.6% In The Forecast Period 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sectionalizers market is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future due to the swelling need for uninterrupted transmission of power in the commercial as well as residential sector. The manufacturing industry in particular could show massive demand for sectionalizers because of higher adoption compared to that of isolators. Besides manufacturing, sectionalizers could be highly demanded in the food and beverage and healthcare industries. Furthermore, the rising trend of using smart electrical distribution systems is foreseen to bring in several profit-making prospects for players in the global sectionalizers market. This could also reflect positively on the demand for automatic sectionalizers.



Fact.MR forecasts the global sectionalizers market to log a 5.10% CAGR between 2017 and 2022 as it reaches an estimated valuation of US$1.4 bn by the final forecast year. By type of insulator material, the global sectionalizers market is classified into silicone, porcelain, polymer, polyethylene, and ESP silicone. Among these, porcelain could take hold of a king’s share of the global sectionalizers market. In 2017, it collected revenue earnings worth a US$0.10 bn in the global sectionalizers market. Silicone is foretold to tread upon the heels of porcelain vis-à-vis revenue growth.

By voltage rating, the global sectionalizers market is divided into above 27 kV, 15-27 kV, and 0-15 kV. Among these, 0-15 kV could show dominance in the global sectionalizers market on the basis of revenue. By the end of 2022, the segment is predicted to attain the valuation of US$0.19 bn. Besides gaining a larger share of the global sectionalizers market, it could post a higher CAGR during the said forecast period.

Region-wise Insights

The North America sectionalizer business is expected to provide maximum absolute $ opportunity to its manufacturers comprehended by the availability of strong supply chain networks of sectionalizer players in this region.

Considering the fact that US has been one of the largest healthcare industry over past decade. The healthcare industry is anticipated to significantly amplify the demand in the global sectionalizers business. Since a number of medical devices need electricity to operate, automatic sectionalizers and also reclosers could be highly demanded in healthcare facilities. The growing trend of high adoption of smart electrical distribution system in hospitals and clinics is foretold to bode well for the global sectionalizer’s trade. The demand for sectionalizers could spike up at the global level due to the rising need for uninterrupted power supply in the healthcare industry.

Therefore, US sectionalizer market is estimated at USD 201 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass market valuation of USD 403 Million by end of 2032, growing at CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Moreover, market of sectionalizer in North America is forecast to surpass USD 646 Million in 2032 out of which ~90% share is projected to be generated through US and Canada sectionalizer markets during the same year.

Global Sectionalizer Market Segments

By Phase Type, Global Sectionalizer Market is segmented as:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Voltage Rating, Global Sectionalizer Market is segmented as:

0-15 kV

15-27 kV

Above 27 kV



By Insulator Material Type, Global Sectionalizer Market is segmented as:

ESP Silicon

Polyethylene

Polymer

Porcelain

Silicone



By End Use Industry, Global Sectionalizer Market is segmented as:

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Others



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Sectionalizer Market

The global sectionalizer market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced sectionalizer.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of sectionalizer positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB

Eaton Corp.

Schneider Electric

Hubbell Incorporated

Heag

Entec Electric & Electronics

Elektrolites

Bevins

Celsa



What is the Demand Scenario of Sectionalizers in Construction Industry?

The report has estimated that during the forecast period, sales of sectionalizers within construction industry will gain highest traction in upcoming half-decade.

Construction may be a low-key industry but have a strong adoption of smart electrical distribution system which is expected to create decent demand for sectionalizers during the course of the forecast period 2022-2032.

The surge in demand for voltage distribution intelligence in a number of cities because of the rising need to integrate continuous power supply could push the growth of the global sectionalizers market. However, there could be a slight drop in the sales of sectionalizers because of the advent of devices that work on batteries as well as rechargeable ones.

Comprehending the aforementioned factors, construction segment in end use industries for sectionalizer is projected to grow at 4.9% CAGR during 2022-2032 and is estimated to value around USD 456 Million in 2022. This segment is projected to cover share around ~32.7% market valuation for sectionalizer by 2022 and is estimated to gain 260 BPS during the assessment period.

Which End Use of Sectionalizer is projected to show Highest CAGR?

The food and beverage industry is another industry projected to augment the demand for sectionalizers. Food and beverage manufacturers heavily depend on large capacity refrigerators to preserve and store their products. Almost 5% of the total power supplied is consumed by the food and beverage industry. Thus, the demand for sectionalizers could be quite strong in the food and beverage industry.

Food and beverage manufacturers need continuous power supply not just for refrigeration but also for heating purpose. Moreover, the manufacturers are expected to provide healthy and safe food and beverages to consumers. All of these factors could promise growth to the global sectionalizers business.

Comprehending the aforementioned factors, sectionalizer market in food and beverage domain is estimated at USD 303 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass valuation of USD 642 Million, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2032. Moreover, this particular segment is expected to provide absolute $ opportunity of USD 306 Million and gain 250 BPS within next decade.

