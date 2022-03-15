Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.



Recent Highlights:

Total global spine revenue of $21.8 million, compared to $26.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Net loss from continuing operations of $88.8 million, inclusive of a $72.1 million loss related to the Inteneural Networks, Inc. (INN) acquisition, or net loss of $0.64 share in the fourth quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.9 million, compared to a loss of $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 was $51.3 million

In December 2021, the Company expanded is digital health capabilities through the acquisition of a significant equity interest in INN

In January 2022, received FDA 510(k) clearance for HOLO Portal TM System, the world's first AI-driven AR guidance system for spine surgery

System, the world's first AI-driven AR guidance system for spine surgery In March 2022, the Company appointed David Lyle as Chief Financial Officer

“We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish during 2021 and early in 2022, despite the ongoing headwinds we are experiencing. I want to thank all of our employees for their hard work and perseverance to deliver for our customers while at the same time developing HOLO, which we believe is a quantum leap in the way surgical procedures are performed and ultimately the way patients are cared for throughout the care continuum,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “Fourth quarter performance was in line with our expectations, but continued to be heavily impacted by macro issues, including COVID-related procedural restrictions and hospital staffing shortages, both of which persisted during the first two months of 2022.”

Mr. Rich continued, “As we look to 2022, we are squarely focused on putting the pieces in place to allow us to drive the long-term adoption of HOLO. With a milestone FDA clearance in hand, our near term focus is on early commercial efforts to get HOLO into the hands of surgeons across the U.S. as part of our limited market release. We remain incredibly excited about the opportunity that exists for HOLO within the initial spine surgery market, but also for the broader opportunity for the platform as we move into additional procedural areas and incremental parts of the care continuum outside of the operating room.”

Fourth Quarter 2021

Global revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $21.8 million compared to $26.2 million for the prior year period. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to decreased demand as a result of COVID-19 related headwinds in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million or 56.5% of revenue compared to $12.8 million or 48.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $25.4 million compared to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

R&D expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $88.8 million, inclusive of a $72.1 million loss related to the acquisition of INN, compared to a net loss of $118.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, inclusive of a $93.5 million loss related to the acquisition of Holo.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $12.9 million compared to a loss of $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $51.3 million. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of its common stock, raising gross proceeds of approximately $17.8 million.

Fiscal 2022 Business Outlook

The Company anticipates full year revenue in the range of $83 to $87 million.

FDA 510(k) Clearance of HOLO Portal System

On January 18, 2022, the Company announced it had received clearance of its HOLO Portal surgical guidance system for use within lumbar spine procedures. The HOLO Portal system is the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven augmented reality (AR) guidance system for spine and the first clinical application of the Company’s HOLOTM AI digital health platform.

The HOLO Portal system combines machine learning-based image guidance technology with AR, automated spine segmentation (i.e., anatomy recognition), and automated surgical planning utilizing proprietary AI software. Intraoperative images are autonomously processed by the AI system to create a patient-specific plan that is presented to the surgeon using the AR display.

Acquisition of Equity Interest in Inteneural Networks, Inc.

In December 2021, the Company acquired an equity interest in INN, and its proprietary AI technology for autonomously segmenting and identifying neural structures in medical images and helping identify possible pathological states. The Company will also have the ability to acquire the remainder of INN’s outstanding equity interests upon the achievement of certain regulatory, developmental, and revenue-based commercial milestones. In June of 2021, the Company and INN entered into a strategic collaboration agreement during which time the Company evaluated INN’s technology for future integration within the Company’s digital platform.

INN is developing technology that harnesses ML and AI to autonomously and accurately identify and segment neural structures in medical images and integrate specific reference information regarding possible pathological states to physicians caring for patients. This technology could have future applications in neurosurgery as well as the potential to address a wide variety of potential disorders, including dementia, autism, tumors, aneurysm, stroke, and neurovascular structures using magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography platforms.

Appointment of David Lyle as Chief Financial Officer

On March 7, 2022, the Company announced the appointment of David Lyle as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lyle brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience with the technology sector and has a proven track record of successfully scaling high growth technology companies, having served in leadership roles in both public and private organizations.

Conference Call

Surgalign will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 604-1616 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8043 (International), using conference ID 13724073. The webcast can be accessed through the investor section of Surgalign’s website at surgalign.com/investors/ . A replay of the conference call will be available on Surgalign’s website for one month following the call.

Mike Vallie

Investor and Media Contact

IR@surgalign.com

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 21,830 $ 26,187 $ 90,500 $ 101,749 Costs of goods sold 9,497 13,417 29,775 44,002 Gross profit 12,333 12,770 60,725 57,747 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 25,404 27,329 104,668 124,424 Research and development 4,928 2,183 13,888 11,947 Loss (gain) on acquisition contingency (1,034 ) 4,883 (4,587 ) 4,753 Asset acquisition expenses 72,087 93,501 72,087 94,999 Asset impairment and abandonments 2,401 2,656 12,195 14,773 Goodwill impairment — — — — Transaction and integration expenses 1,179 544 3,689 4,872 Total operating expenses 104,965 131,096 201,940 255,768 Other operating income, net — — (3,932 ) — Operating loss (92,632 ) (118,326 ) (137,283 ) (198,021 ) Other (income) expense - net Other (income) expense - net 19 31 (202 ) (61 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 526 (307 ) 1,447 (279 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (4,474 ) — (14,736 ) — Total other (income) expense - net (3,929 ) (276 ) (13,491 ) (340 ) Loss before income tax (benefit) provision (88,703 ) (118,050 ) (123,792 ) (197,681 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 118 6 (886 ) (3,486 ) Net loss from continuing operations (88,821 ) (118,056 ) (122,906 ) (194,195 ) Discontinued operations (Note 5) (Loss) Income from operations of discontinued operations — (1,651 ) (6,316 ) 179,934 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,562 ) (19,666 ) (2,674 ) 19,522 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations 1,562 18,015 (3,642 ) 160,412 Net loss (87,259 ) (100,041 ) (126,548 ) (33,783 ) Net loss applicable to noncontrolling interests 41,897 — 41,897 — Net (loss) applicable to Surgalign Holdings, Inc. $ (45,362 ) $ (100,041 ) $ (84,651 ) $ (33,783 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share applicable to Surgalign Holdings, Inc. - basic $ (0.64 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (2.61 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share applicable to Surgalign Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (2.61 ) Net income from discontinued operations per share applicable to Surgalign Holdings, Inc. - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.23 $ (0.03 ) $ 2.16 Net income from discontinued operations per share applicable to Surgalign Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.23 $ (0.03 ) $ 2.16 Net loss per share applicable to Surgalign Holdings, Inc.- basic $ (0.33 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.45 ) Net loss per share applicable to Surgalign Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 138,534,225 78,158,968 122,592,569 74,403,155 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,534,225 78,158,968 122,592,569 74,403,155





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash $ 51,287 $ 43,962 Accounts receivable - net 19,197 27,095 Inventories - net 26,204 22,841 Prepaid and other assets 8,984 10,284 Total current assets 105,672 104,182 Non-current inventories - net 10,212 7,856 Property, plant and equipment - net 945 521 Other assets - net 6,970 10,145 Total assets $ 123,799 $ 122,704 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 10,204 $ 13,418 Current portion of acquisition contingency 25,585 8,996 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,769 12,648 Accrued income taxes 484 11,761 Total current liabilities 54,042 46,823 Acquisition contingencies - Holo 26,343 47,519 Warrant liability 12,013 — Notes payable - related party 9,982 — Other Long-term liabilities 3,176 4,192 Total liabilities 105,556 98,534 Mezzanine equity 10,006 — Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 579,670 511,548 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,820 ) (2,416 ) Accumulated deficit (569,613 ) (484,962 ) Total stockholder's equity 8,237 24,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 123,799 $ 122,704





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (126,548 ) $ (33,783 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense 2,479 6,581 Provision for bad debts and product returns 2,064 4,286 Change in fair value of warrant liability (14,736 ) — Provision for inventory write-downs 9,096 17,691 Investor Fee 2,119 — Revenue recognized due to change in deferred revenue — (2,618 ) Deferred income tax provision (171 ) (1,807 ) Stock-based compensation 5,212 6,528 Asset impairment and abandonments 12,195 14,773 Asset acquisition expenses 72,087 94,999 Loss (Gain) on acquisition contingency (4,587 ) 4,753 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,686 Bargain purchase gain (90 ) — Amortization of debt issuance costs — 283 Amortization of debt discount — 2,479 Derivative loss — 12,641 Loss (gain) on sale of OEM business (discontinued operations) 6,316 (209,800 ) Other 24 279 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,701 4,444 Inventories (15,480 ) (12,607 ) Accounts payable (3,112 ) 5,306 Accrued expenses and income taxes payable 10,542 3,731 Right-of-use asset and lease liability (2,542 ) — Contract liability — 2,956 Other operating assets and liabilities (12,361 ) (11,839 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (51,792 ) (88,038 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for OEM working capital adjustment (5,430 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (13,423 ) (10,115 ) Patent and acquired intangible asset costs (649 ) (3,923 ) Proceeds from sale of OEM business — 437,097 Acquisition of INN (5,000 ) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (330 ) — Acquisition of Holo Surgical — (32,117 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (24,832 ) 390,942 Cash flows from financing activities: Share offering proceeds, net 82,326 — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 23 22 Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 407 — Repayment of short-term obligations — (76,912 ) Proceeds from long-term obligations — 89,892 Payments of debt issuance costs — (1,740 ) Payments on long-term obligations — (207,266 ) Payments for treasury stock (196 ) (515 ) Redemption of preferred stock — (66,519 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 82,560 (263,038 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,389 (1,512 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,325 38,354 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 43,962 5,608 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 51,287 $ 43,962

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares and non-GAAP gross profit adjusted for certain amounts. The calculation of the tax effect on the adjustments between GAAP net loss applicable to common shares and non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares is based upon our estimated annual GAAP tax rate, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP net loss applicable to common shares in calculating non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are included in the reconciliations below.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that management excluded as part of the non-GAAP measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Management removes the amount of these costs including the tax effect on the adjustments from our operating results to supplement a comparison to our past operating performance.

2021 Change in fair value of warrant liability – Other income related to the revaluation of our warrant liability.

2021 and 2020 Loss/(Gain) on acquisition contingency – The 2021 gain on acquisition contingency relates to an adjustment to our estimate of obligation for future milestone payments on the Holo Surgical acquisition. The loss on acquisition contingency for 2020 relates to an adjustment to our estimate of the obligation for future milestone payments on the Holo acquisition.

2021 Supplier prepayment write-off – Cost related to the write-off of prepaid royalty payments that the Company assessed would not be met in future years

2021 Bargain purchase gain – Gain related to our acquisition of Prompt Prototypes, LLC.

2021 Other Operating Income – Gain related to the Company's inventory settlement with OEM.

2021 and 2020 Asset impairment and abandonments – These costs relate to asset impairment and abandonments of certain long-term assets within the asset group.

2021 and 2020 Transaction and integration expenses – These costs relate to issuance costs for the registered direct offering and professional fees associated with the acquisition of Holo Surgical, Prompt Prototypes, LLC, purchase of Paradigm and as well as the disposal of OEM Businesses in 2020.

2021 and 2020 Asset acquisition expenses – The asset acquisition expenses related to the INN acquisition in 2021, and the Holo Surgical Acquisition in 2020

2021 and 2020 Inventory purchase price adjustment – These costs relate to the purchase price effects of acquired Paradigm inventory that was sold during the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020.

2021 and 2020 Severance and restructuring costs – 2021 costs relate to the reduction of our organizational structure, primarily driven by simplification of our Marquette, MI location. 2020 costs relate to the reduction of our organizational structure, primarily driven by simplification of our international operating infrastructure, specifically our distribution model.

2020 Inventory write-off – These costs relate to the write-off of inventory related to the transition from an integrated manufacturing company to a distributed model.

2020 Restatement and related costs – These costs relate to consulting and legal fees and settlement expenses incurred as a result of the restatement, regulatory and related activities in 2020.

2020 Tax effect on new tax legislation – This adjustment represents charges relating to the Tax Legislation which was enacted on December 22, 2017.

Material Limitations Associated with the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares should not be considered in isolation, or as a replacement for GAAP measures.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Investors

The Company believes that presenting EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares in addition to the related GAAP measures provide investors greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial decision-making.

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Revenues to Adjusted Gross Profit (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 21,830 $ 26,187 $ 90,500 $ 101,749 Costs of processing and distribution 9,497 13,417 29,775 44,002 Gross profit, as reported 12,333 12,770 60,725 57,747 Inventory write-off — 5,736 — 9,367 Supplier prepayment write-off 3,000 — 3,000 — Inventory purchase price adjustment 497 1,180 2,036 3,409 Non-GAAP gross profit, adjusted 15,830 19,686 65,761 70,523 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage, adjusted 72.5 % 75.2 % 72.7 % 69.3 %





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss Applicable to Commons Shares to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income for continuing operations $ (88,821 ) $ (118,056 ) $ (122,906 ) $ (194,195 ) Interest expense (income), net — 31 — (61 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 118 6 (886 ) (3,486 ) Depreciation 602 831 2,457 3,566 Amortization of intangible assets — (253 ) — 889 EBITDA (88,101 ) (117,441 ) (121,335 ) (193,287 ) Reconciling items impacting EBITDA — — Non-cash stock based compensation 994 978 5,212 5,736 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 526 (307 ) 1,447 (279 ) Other reconciling items * — Inventory write-off — 5,736 — 9,367 Supplier prepayment write-off 3,000 — 3,000 — Other operating income — — (3,932 ) — Inventory purchase price adjustment 497 1,180 2,036 3,409 Asset Acquisition Expenses 72,087 93,501 72,087 94,999 Restatement and related costs — 515 — 13,152 Change in fair value of warrant liability (4,474 ) — (14,736 ) — Loss (Gain) on acquisition contingency (1,034 ) 4,883 (4,587 ) 4,753 Bargain purchase gain — — (90 ) — Asset impairment and abandonments 2,401 2,656 12,195 14,773 Transaction and integration expenses 1,179 544 3,689 4,872 Severance and restructuring costs (10 ) 34 208 34 Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,935 ) $ (7,721 ) $ (44,806 ) $ (42,471 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues -59 % -29 % -50 % -42 % *See explanations in Non-GAAP Financial Measures above.





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares and Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares Amount Per Diluted Share Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares Amount Per Diluted Share Net (loss) income for continuing operations $ (88,821 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (118,056 ) $ (1.51 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (4,474 ) (0.03 ) — 0.00 Loss (Gain) on acquisition contingency (1,034 ) (0.01 ) 4,883 0.06 Supplier payment write-off 3,000 0.02 — 0.00 Asset acquisition expenses 72,087 0.52 93,501 1.20 Bargain purchase gain — 0.00 — 0.00 Other operating income, net — 0.00 — 0.00 Asset impairment and abandonments 2,401 0.02 2,656 0.03 Transaction and integration expenses 1,179 0.01 544 0.01 Inventory purchase price adjustment 497 0.00 5,736 0.07 Inventory write-off — 0.00 1,180 0.02 Restatement and related costs — 0.00 515 0.01 Severance and restructuring costs (10 ) 0.00 34 0.00 Tax effect on new tax legislation — 0.00 73 0.00 Tax effect on other adjustments — 0.00 (2,616 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted * $ (15,175 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (11,550 ) $ (0.14 ) *See explanations in Non-GAAP Financial Measures above.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares Amount Per Diluted Share Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares Amount Per Diluted Share Net loss from continuing operations $ (122,906 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (194,195 ) $ (2.61 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (14,736 ) (0.12 ) — 0.00 Loss (Gain) on acquisition contingency (4,587 ) (0.04 ) 4,753 0.06 Supplier payment write-off 3,000 0.02 — 0.00 Asset acquisition expenses 72,087 0.59 94,999 1.28 Bargain purchase gain (90 ) 0.00 — 0.00 Other operating income, net (3,932 ) (0.03 ) — 0.00 Asset impairment and abandonments 12,195 0.10 14,773 0.20 Transaction and integration expenses 3,689 0.03 4,872 0.07 Inventory purchase price adjustment 2,036 0.02 3,409 0.05 Inventory write-off — 0.00 9,367 0.13 Restatement and related costs — 0.00 13,152 0.18 Severance and restructuring costs 208 0.00 34 0.00 Tax effect on new tax legislation — 0.00 (3,464 ) (0.05 ) Tax effect on other adjustments (28 ) 0.00 (11,519 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted * $ (53,064 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (63,819 ) $ (0.84 ) *See explanations in Non-GAAP Financial Measures above.



