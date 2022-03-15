Aspen Group Reports 14% Revenue Growth for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenue increased to $18.9 million compared to $16.6 million last year

Business units with highest Lifetime Value (LTV) programs accounted for 56% of revenue

Net loss of ($3.7) million, including losses of $1.3 million related to new campus expansion

Received approval to open BSN Pre-Licensure program in Atlanta

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPU) (“AGI”), an education technology holding company, today announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 ended January 31, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Summary Results

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, $ in millions, except per share data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 18.9 $ 16.6 $ 57.3 $ 48.8 Gross Profit1 $ 9.2 $ 8.7 $ 29.3 $ 27.0 Gross Margin (%)1 49 % 52 % 51 % 55 % Net Income (Loss) $ (3.7 ) $ (2.8 ) $ (7.5 ) $ (8.1 ) Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.35 ) EBITDA2 $ (2.4 ) $ (2.2 ) $ (4.2 ) $ (4.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA2 $ (1.3 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (1.5 ) $ 0.6

1 GAAP gross profit calculation includes marketing and promotional costs, instructional costs and services, and amortization expense of $0.4 million and $1.3 million, and $0.4 million and $1.0 million, for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2 Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures under "Non-GAAP–Financial Measures" starting on page 5.



“For the third quarter, Aspen Group delivered a 14% revenue increase year-over-year, despite the spike in Covid-19 infection rates driven by the Omicron variant, which caused critical healthcare staffing shortages and workload overloads for RNs during the quarter, lowering post-licensure degree program class starts amongst our predominantly RN student body,” said Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of AGI. “Importantly though, as the Omicron variant subsides, there are clear and prevailing longer-term trends in nursing that underpin robust demand for our offerings and reinforce our optimism for driving revenue growth and margin improvement. A growing number of nurses are leaving the profession as they reach retirement age or due to the pandemic-induced job fatigue. This supply-side trend, coupled with the rising demand for healthcare to support the aging U.S. population, is expected to perpetuate a nursing shortage through 2030. Registered nursing is one of the highest in-demand professions in the American workforce, and our EdTech platform puts us in a solid position to serve this growing market in an affordable way for students. Our recently improved balance sheet supports our long-term growth objectives.”



COVID-19 Update

Nursing students represented 87% of the Company’s total student body at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Of the 11,889 nursing students, 2,277 are BSN Pre-Licensure students located across our four metro locations (Phoenix, Austin, Tampa, and Nashville). The remaining 9,612 nursing students are licensed registered nurses (RNs) studying to earn an advanced degree (RN to BSN, MSN, MSN-FNP, or DNP degree programs). Post-licensure nursing students represent 70% of the Company’s total student body at the end of the third quarter and are the AGI students primarily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in the second half of June 2021 and continuing through January 2022, the Company saw lower course starts than seasonally expected among our RN student body. For example, at Aspen University, course starts among RNs from June 2021 through January 2022 increased by approximately 3% year-over-year. By comparison, over the previous two full fiscal years (Fiscal Year 2021 and Fiscal Year 2020), course starts among RNs at Aspen University increased by an average of approximately 10% year-over-year.

Aspen Group cannot be certain what impact future COVID-19 variants will have on the Company’s results through the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022 and into Fiscal Year 2023.

Liquidity

At January 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.0 million, restricted cash of $1.4 million. Cash used in operations for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 was $7.7 million, which is attributed to changes in working capital to support increased revenue.

Earlier today, the Company announced financing agreements consisting of a $10 million convertible note and a $20 million revolving credit facility. Aspen Group received the proceeds of the convertible note at the closing. The $20 million revolving credit facility is undrawn. Additionally, the Company extended its existing $5 million Revolving Credit Facility by one year to November 4, 2023.

Updated Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

The Company has revised its outlook for fiscal year 2022 revenue to a new range of $75.5 million to $77.5 million range from the prior range of $77.0 million to $80.0 million given in the second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings release on December 14, 2021.

The table below shows the revised forecast for fiscal year 2022 guidance metrics.

Dollar amounts in millions, except per share data Prior Guidance Range Revised Guidance Range Revenue $ 77.0 $ 80.0 $ 75.5 $ 77.5 Net Income (Loss) $ (9.0 ) $ (7.0 ) $ (11.5 ) $ (10.5 ) GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.38 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.42 ) EBITDA1 $ (5.0 ) $ (3.0 ) $ (7.5 ) $ (6.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (2.0 ) $ 0.0 $ (3.5 ) $ (2.5 )

1 See definitions of these Non-GAAP financial measures under "Non-GAAP–Financial Measures" starting on page 5. The guidance reconciliation follows a similar format.



Fiscal Q3 2022 Financial and Operational Results (compared to Fiscal Q3 2021)

Revenue increased to $18.9 million for Fiscal Q3 2022 compared to $16.6 million for Fiscal Q3 2021. Aspen University’s (AU) revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which includes the high LTV BSN Pre-Licensure program, accounted for 69%, or $13.0 million, versus 71% or $11.9 million, of consolidated revenue in the prior year period. United States University (USU) revenue for the quarter, which includes the high LTV MSN-FNP program, accounted for 31%, or $5.9 million versus 29%, or $4.8 million of consolidated revenue in the prior year period.

GAAP gross profit increased 6% to $9.2 million for Fiscal Q3 2022 compared to $8.7 million for Fiscal Q3 2021. Gross margin was 49% for Fiscal Q3 2022 compared to 52% for Fiscal Q3 2021. Gross margin in Fiscal Q3 2022 was impacted by higher instructional and marketing costs related to the new locations within the BSN Pre-Licensure program. AU gross margin was 50% of AU revenue for Fiscal Q3 2022 versus 54% in Fiscal Q3 2021, and USU gross margin was 52% of USU revenue for Fiscal Q3 2022 versus 53% in Fiscal Q3 2021.



Net loss and net loss per share were ($3.7) million and ($0.15), respectively, for Fiscal Q3 2022 compared to ($2.8) million and ($0.11), respectively, for Fiscal Q3 2021. AU generated net income of $0.9 million for Fiscal Q3 2022 versus $1.4 million in Fiscal Q3 2021, and USU generated net income of $0.3 million for each Fiscal Q3 2022 and Fiscal Q3 2021. AGI corporate incurred a net loss of ($5.0) million for Fiscal Q3 2022 as compared to ($4.5) million in the prior year period.



EBITDA was ($2.4) million and (13%) margin, respectively, for Fiscal Q3 2022 compared to EBITDA of ($2.2) million and (13%) margin, respectively, for Fiscal Q3 2021.

For Fiscal Q3 2022, AU generated EBITDA of $1.9 million and 15% margin as compared to $1.9 million or 16% margin in Fiscal Q3 2021. USU generated EBITDA of $0.4 million and 7% margin, as compared to $0.4 million or 8% margin in Fiscal Q3 2021. AGI corporate incurred EBITDA of ($4.8) million as compared to ($4.5) million in Fiscal Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.3) million and (7%) margin, respectively, for Fiscal Q3 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.9) million and (5%) margin, respectively, for Fiscal Q3 2021.

For Fiscal Q3 2022, AU generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million and 17% margin, as compared to $2.5 million, or 21% margin, in Fiscal Q3 2021. USU generated Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million and 10% margin, as compared to $0.5 million, or 10% margin, in Fiscal Q3 2021. AGI corporate incurred Adjusted EBITDA of ($4.1) million as compared to ($3.8) million in Fiscal Q3 2021.

Operating Metrics

New student enrollments for the past five quarters are shown below:

New Student Quarterly Enrollments Q3'21 Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Aspen University 1,593 1,593 1,601 1,750 1,301 USU 536 589 675 630 481 Total 2,129 2,182 2,276 2,380 1,782

New student enrollments, bookings and ARPU for Q3’22 compared to Q3’21 are shown below:

Q3'21

Enrollments Q3'21

Bookings 1 Q3'22

Enrollments Q3'22

Bookings 1 (in millions) (in millions) Aspen University 1,593 $ 23.5 1,301 $ 17.8 USU 536 $ 9.6 481 $ 8.6 Total 2,129 $ 33.0 1,782 $ 26.3 ARPU $ 15,513 $ 14,785

1 “Bookings” are defined by multiplying Lifetime Value (LTV) by new student enrollments for each operating unit. “Average Revenue Per Enrollment” (ARPU) is defined by dividing total Bookings by total new student enrollments for each operating unit.



New student enrollments at AU decreased year-over-year by 18% due to the planned reduction of BSN Pre-Licensure enrollments in the Phoenix metro and the impact of COVID-19, specifically the effect that the Omicron variant surge has had among prospective RN students beginning in November 2021. New student enrollments at USU decreased by 10% year-over-year. RN student enrollments at USU were similarly impacted by COVID-19.

To provide context, the third quarter enrollment decrease of 16% year-over-year on a Company-wide basis was primarily a result of three factors:

First, as previously disclosed, Aspen University reduced advertising spend in the Phoenix metro for the BSN pre-licensure program to a maintenance spend level through January, causing enrollments in that metro to drop by 51% year-over-year. The quarter was not affected by the temporary suspension of advertising and enrollments of new pre-licensure students in the Phoenix metro, which happened after the quarter closed.

Second, enrollments at USU were down 10% year-over-year given the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as prospective post-licensure nursing students continue to delay their education goals on a short-term basis as they cared for COVID patients.

Third, in addition to Aspen University also seeing a COVID effect among prospective nursing post-licensure students, Aspen’s 2.0 business plan called for a $1.3 million annual reduction of ad spend in fiscal 2022 in Aspen’s post-licensure Nursing + Other unit. In the third quarter this equated to a 14% drop in ad spend year-over-year. Consequently, given the drop in ad spend and the COVID effect, enrollments in the Aspen Nursing + Other unit dropped by 18% year-over-year.



In summary, excluding the 51% drop in enrollments in the Phoenix metro (BSN pre-licensure program) and the 18% drop in enrollments in Aspen University's Nursing + Other unit, total enrollments for the Company would have been down by approximately 1% year-over-year.

The chart below shows five quarters of active student body results. Active student body is comprised of active degree-seeking students, enrolled in a course at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 or are registered for an upcoming course.

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a608899-b65c-467c-9630-668840facf4c

AGI’s overall active degree-seeking student body (includes both Aspen University and USU) grew 2% year-over-year to 13,724 as of January 31, 2022 from 13,407 as of January 31, 2021 and students seeking nursing degrees were 11,889 or 87% of total active students at both universities. Of the 11,889 students seeking nursing degrees, 9,612 are RNs studying to earn an advanced degree, including 6,839 at Aspen University and 2,773 at USU, while the remaining 2,277 nursing students are enrolled in Aspen University’s BSN Pre-Licensure program in the Phoenix, Austin, Tampa, Nashville and Atlanta metros.



Non-GAAP – Financial Measures

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of AGI nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that management, analysts, and shareholders benefit from referring to the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between AGI and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

AGI defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding: (1) bad debt expense; (2) stock-based compensation; and (3) non-recurring charges. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and of net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin:

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (3,733,997 ) $ (2,815,266 ) $ (7,457,143 ) $ (8,128,987 ) Interest expense, net 180,642 33,436 350,838 2,018,176 Taxes 231,610 10,460 388,520 45,090 Depreciation and amortization 883,536 535,273 2,480,179 1,552,254 EBITDA (2,438,209 ) (2,236,097 ) (4,237,606 ) (4,513,467 ) Bad debt expense 350,000 670,000 1,050,000 1,702,000 Stock-based compensation 700,697 701,170 1,965,567 3,019,828 Non-recurring charges - Severance — — 19,665 44,000 Non-recurring (income) charges - Other 49,310 — (345,056 ) 375,437 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,338,202 ) $ (864,927 ) $ (1,547,430 ) $ 627,798 Net loss Margin (20)% (17)% (13)% (17)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7)% (5)% (3)% 1%

The following tables present a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and of net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin by business unit:

Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU Net income (loss) $ (3,733,997 ) $ (5,020,149 ) $ 941,437 $ 344,715 Interest expense, net 180,642 180,682 — (40 ) Taxes 231,610 951 230,660 (1 ) Depreciation and amortization 883,536 47,536 738,172 97,828 EBITDA (2,438,209 ) (4,790,980 ) 1,910,269 442,502 Bad debt expense 350,000 — 225,000 125,000 Stock-based compensation 700,697 616,166 56,880 27,651 Non-recurring charges - Severance — — — — Non-recurring charges - Other 49,310 49,310 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,338,202 ) $ (4,125,504 ) $ 2,192,149 $ 595,153 Net income (loss) Margin (20)% NM 7% 6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7)% NM 17% 10%

NM - Not meaningful





Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU Net income (loss) $ (2,815,266 ) $ (4,537,882 ) $ 1,375,359 $ 347,257 Interest expense, net 33,436 33,516 — (80 ) Taxes 10,460 3,600 6,800 60 Depreciation and amortization 535,273 15,540 492,303 27,430 EBITDA (2,236,097 ) (4,485,226 ) 1,874,462 374,667 Bad debt expense 670,000 — 610,000 60,000 Stock-based compensation 701,170 692,244 (12,468 ) 21,394 Non-recurring charges - Severance — — — — Non-recurring charges - Other — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (864,927 ) $ (3,792,982 ) $ 2,471,994 $ 456,061 Net income (loss) Margin (17)% NM 12% 7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)% NM 21% 10%





Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU Net income (loss) $ (7,457,143 ) $ (14,537,849 ) $ 4,605,707 $ 2,474,999 Interest expense, net 350,838 353,193 (1,739 ) (616 ) Taxes 388,520 3,363 383,867 1,290 Depreciation and amortization 2,480,179 116,720 2,082,972 280,487 EBITDA (4,237,606 ) (14,064,573 ) 7,070,807 2,756,160 Bad debt expense 1,050,000 — 725,000 325,000 Stock-based compensation 1,965,567 1,732,412 149,773 83,382 Non-recurring charges - Severance 19,665 — — 19,665 Non-recurring (income) charges - Other (345,056 ) 107,635 (452,691 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,547,430 ) $ (12,224,526 ) $ 7,492,889 $ 3,184,207 Net income (loss) Margin (13)% NM 12% 14% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)% NM 19% 17%





Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU Net income (loss) $ (8,128,987 ) $ (15,929,868 ) $ 5,892,892 $ 1,907,989 Interest expense, net 2,018,176 2,018,258 — (82 ) Taxes 45,090 14,250 30,580 260 Depreciation and amortization 1,552,254 42,023 1,424,030 86,201 EBITDA (4,513,467 ) (13,855,337 ) 7,347,502 1,994,368 Bad debt expense 1,702,000 — 1,522,000 180,000 Stock-based compensation 3,019,828 2,768,687 135,166 115,975 Non-recurring charges - Severance 44,000 44,000 — — Non-recurring charges - Other 375,437 375,437 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 627,798 $ (10,667,213 ) $ 9,004,668 $ 2,290,343 Net income (loss) Margin (17)% NM 17% 14% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1% NM 26% 16%

Definitions

Lifetime Value ("LTV") – is calculated as the weighted average total amount of tuition and fees paid by every new student that enrolls in the Company’s universities, after giving effect to attrition.

Bookings – is defined by multiplying LTV by new student enrollments for each operating unit.

Average Revenue per Enrollment ("ARPU") – is defined by dividing total bookings by total enrollments.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin – is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA margin is useful for management, analysts and investors as this measure allows for a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA margin has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact to our consolidated statement of operations of certain expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the nursing shortage, our 2022 guidance, our liquidity, the impact of COVID-19 on our business including our RN to BSN program and our estimates as to Lifetime Value, bookings and ARPU. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the continued demand of nursing students for the new programs, student attrition, national and local economic factors including whether COVID-19 will continue to have an adverse effect on the economy, uncertainties arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine including its effect on the U.S. economy, supply chain issues and the labor market, competition from nursing schools in local markets, the competitive impact from the trend of non-profit universities using online education and consolidation among our competitors, and the impact of possible actions arising from the Arizona Board of Nursing investigation. Other risks are included in our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2021, as amended by the Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

GAAP Financial Statements

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

January 31, 2022 April 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,969,286 $ 12,472,082 Restricted cash 1,433,397 1,193,997 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,381,204 and $3,289,816, respectively 19,635,715 16,724,744 Prepaid expenses 1,375,628 1,077,831 Other current assets 31,032 68,529 Total current assets 28,445,058 31,537,183 Property and equipment: Computer equipment and hardware 1,486,201 956,463 Furniture and fixtures 2,153,124 1,705,101 Leasehold improvements 7,179,896 5,729,324 Instructional equipment 656,409 421,039 Software 9,829,329 8,488,635 Construction in progress 900 247,767 21,305,859 17,548,329 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (7,533,571 ) (4,892,987 ) Total property and equipment, net 13,772,288 12,655,342 Goodwill 5,011,432 5,011,432 Intangible assets, net 7,907,075 7,908,360 Courseware, net 289,680 187,296 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $— and $625,963, respectively — 45,329 Long-term contractual accounts receivable 12,701,452 10,249,833 Deferred financing costs 88,393 18,056 Operating lease right of use assets, net 13,090,470 12,714,863 Deposits and other assets 523,898 479,212 Total assets $ 81,829,746 $ 80,806,906

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

January 31, 2022 April 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,806,656 $ 1,466,488 Accrued expenses 2,079,249 2,040,896 Deferred revenue 6,182,781 6,825,014 Due to students 3,229,516 2,747,484 Operating lease obligations, current portion 2,106,981 2,029,821 Credit Facility 5,000,000 — Other current liabilities 136,027 307,921 Total current liabilities 20,541,210 15,417,624 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 17,317,396 16,298,808 Total liabilities 37,858,606 31,716,432 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and 0 outstanding at January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized, 25,228,580 issued and 25,073,094 outstanding at January 31, 2022 25,066,297 issued and 24,910,811 outstanding at April 30, 2021 25,229 25,067 Additional paid-in capital 111,378,471 109,040,824 Treasury stock (155,486 at both January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021) (1,817,414 ) (1,817,414 ) Accumulated deficit (65,615,146 ) (58,158,003 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,971,140 49,090,474 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 81,829,746 $ 80,806,906





ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 18,944,798 $ 16,624,837 $ 57,316,004 $ 48,761,444 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 9,275,419 7,559,951 26,658,188 20,732,254 General and administrative 11,771,487 10,644,438 34,359,276 30,723,349 Bad debt expense 350,000 670,000 1,050,000 1,702,000 Depreciation and amortization 883,536 535,273 2,480,179 1,552,254 Total operating expenses 22,280,442 19,409,662 64,547,643 54,709,857 Operating loss (3,335,644 ) (2,784,825 ) (7,231,639 ) (5,948,413 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (180,697 ) (33,539 ) (353,738 ) (2,018,664 ) Other income (expense), net 13,954 13,558 516,754 (116,820 ) Total other (expense) income, net (166,743 ) (19,981 ) 163,016 (2,135,484 ) Loss before income taxes (3,502,387 ) (2,804,806 ) (7,068,623 ) (8,083,897 ) Income tax expense 231,610 10,460 388,520 45,090 Net loss $ (3,733,997 ) $ (2,815,266 ) $ (7,457,143 ) $ (8,128,987 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average number of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 25,041,733 24,544,334 24,971,056 23,354,036





ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital

Treasury

Stock

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Stockholders’

Equity

Shares Amount Balance at October 31, 2021 25,148,194 $ 25,149 $ 110,526,729 $ (1,817,414 ) $ (61,881,149 ) $ 46,853,315 Stock-based compensation — — 700,697 — — 700,697 Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash 41,667 41 134,959 — — 135,000 Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units 38,719 39 (39 ) — — — Amortization of warrant based cost — — 16,125 — — 16,125 Net loss — — — — (3,733,997 ) (3,733,997 ) Balance at January 31, 2022 25,228,580 $ 25,229 $ 111,378,471 $ (1,817,414 ) $ (65,615,146 ) $ 43,971,140 Common Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital

Treasury

Stock

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Stockholders’

Equity

Shares Amount Balance at October 31, 2020 24,416,539 $ 24,417 $ 105,092,551 $ — $ (53,022,751 ) $ 52,094,217 Stock-based compensation — — 701,170 — — 701,170 Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash 447,134 447 2,180,352 (1,817,414 ) — 363,385 Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units 74,000 74 (74 ) — — — Common stock issued for services 2,000 2 19,898 — — 19,900 Amortization of warrant based cost — — 9,125 — — 9,125 Net loss — — — — (2,815,266 ) (2,815,266 ) Balance at January 31, 2021 24,939,673 $ 24,940 $ 108,003,022 $ (1,817,414 ) $ (55,838,017 ) $ 50,372,531





ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital

Treasury

Stock

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Stockholders’

Equity

Shares Amount Balance at April 30, 2021 25,066,297 $ 25,067 $ 109,040,824 $ (1,817,414 ) $ (58,158,003 ) $ 49,090,474 Stock-based compensation — — 1,965,567 — — 1,965,567 Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash 58,419 58 190,976 — — 191,034 Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised 30,156 30 (30 ) — — — Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units 73,708 74 (74 ) — — — Amortization of warrant based cost — — 43,708 — — 43,708 Warrants issued for deferred financing costs related to Credit Facility — — 137,500 — — 137,500 Net loss — — — — (7,457,143 ) (7,457,143 ) Balance at January 31, 2022 25,228,580 $ 25,229 $ 111,378,471 $ (1,817,414 ) $ (65,615,146 ) $ 43,971,140 Common Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital

Treasury

Stock

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Stockholders’

Equity

Shares Amount Balance at April 30, 2020 21,770,520 $ 21,771 $ 89,505,216 $ (70,000 ) $ (47,709,030 ) $ 41,747,957 Stock-based compensation — — 3,019,828 — — 3,019,828 Common stock issued for stock options exercised for cash 1,364,721 1,365 4,394,749 (1,817,414 ) — 2,578,700 Common stock issued for cashless stock options exercised 22,339 22 (22 ) — — — Common stock issued for conversion of Convertible Notes 1,398,602 1,399 9,998,601 — — 10,000,000 Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units 206,109 206 (206 ) — — — Common stock issued for warrants exercised for cash 192,049 192 1,081,600 — — 1,081,792 Common stock issued for services 2,000 2 19,898 — — 19,900 Modification charge for warrants exercised — — 25,966 — — 25,966 Amortization of warrant based cost — — 27,375 — — 27,375 Cancellation of Treasury Stock (16,667 (17 (69,983 ) 70,000 — — Net loss — — — — (8,128,987 ) (8,128,987 ) Balance at January 31, 2021 24,939,673 $ 24,940 $ 108,003,022 $ (1,817,414 ) $ (55,838,017 ) $ 50,372,531





ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,457,143 ) $ (8,128,987 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 1,050,000 1,702,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,480,179 1,552,254 Stock-based compensation 1,965,567 3,019,828 Amortization of warrant based cost 43,708 27,375 Amortization of debt discounts — 1,550,854 Amortization of debt issue costs 18,056 156,029 Amortization of deferred financing costs 49,107 — Modification charge for warrants exercised — 25,966 Loss on asset disposition 36,445 — Lease benefit (96,450 ) — Tenant improvement allowances received from landlords 816,591 — Common stock issued for services — 19,900 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,412,590 ) (6,493,238 ) Prepaid expenses (297,797 ) (267,526 ) Other receivables — 23,097 Other current assets 37,498 (1,205,083 ) Accounts receivable, other 45,329 — Deposits and other assets (44,686 ) (185,599 ) Accounts payable 340,168 (349,882 ) Accrued expenses 38,353 1,756,102 Due to students 482,032 (128,154 ) Deferred revenue (642,233 ) 1,887,377 Other current liabilities (171,894 ) (238,032 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,719,760 ) (5,275,719 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of courseware and accreditation (161,262 ) (31,330 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,573,408 ) (2,877,758 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,734,670 ) (2,909,088 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under the Credit Facility 5,000,000 — Proceeds from stock options exercised 191,034 2,578,700 Proceeds from warrants exercised — 1,081,792 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,191,034 3,660,492

(Continued)

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (6,263,396 ) $ (4,524,315 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,666,079 17,906,765 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,402,683 $ 13,382,450 Supplemental disclosure cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 258,630 $ 310,958 Cash paid for income taxes $ 13,520 $ 49,008 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock issued for conversion of Convertible Notes $ — $ 10,000,000 Warrants issued as part of Credit Facility $ 137,500 $ —

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the accompanying consolidated balance sheet to the total amounts shown in the accompanying unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows:

January 31, 2022 April 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,969,286 $ 12,472,082 Restricted cash 1,433,397 1,193,997 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 7,402,683 $ 13,666,079



