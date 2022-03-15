With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 803%, OJO Labs Ranks No. 16 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that OJO Labs is No. 16 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.



“OJO Labs has seen impressive, sustained growth these past two years, and scaled our reach to millions of new consumers,” said John Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of OJO Labs. “As we continue to support consumers in every step of their homebuying journey, it’s an honor to be recognized by Inc. alongside some of the most forward-looking and burgeoning companies in the region.”

There is no one-size-fits-all solution that meets the needs of all people on a real estate journey. OJO Labs is accelerating growth while building out a guided marketplace and facilitating new relationships to help more people have success on their home journey.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 141 private companies had an average growth rate of 154% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

CONTACT:

Name: Patrick Kearns

Email: pkearns@ojolabs.com

