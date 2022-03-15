European Wax Center, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Announces intent to launch whole business securitization and refinancing of existing senior secured credit facilities, with portion of proceeds expected to fund one-time special dividend

Issues fiscal 2022 outlook, including total revenue growth in excess of long-term framework

Fourth Quarter 2021

System-wide sales of $201.9 million increased 51.2% from Q4 2020 and 23.2% from Q4 2019

Total revenue of $45.1 million increased 53.8% from Q4 2020 and 35.0% from Q4 2019

Same-store sales increased 13.6% from Q4 2019 and accelerated 300 basis points sequentially

GAAP net income of $4.4 million improved $8.9 million from Q4 2020 and $38.2 million from Q4 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million increased $9.5 million from Q4 2020 and $15.1 million from Q4 2019

Fiscal Year 2021

System-wide sales of $796.5 million increased 69.9% from fiscal 2020 and 15.9% from fiscal 2019

Total revenue of $178.7 million increased 72.8% from fiscal 2020 and 15.9% from fiscal 2019

Same-store sales increased 6.7% from fiscal 2019, with sequential acceleration each quarter of the year

GAAP net income of $4.0 million improved $25.5 million from fiscal 2020 and $28.4 million from fiscal 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million increased $44.1 million from fiscal 2020 and $30.1 million from fiscal 2019

PLANO, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, reports financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 25, 2021 compared to December 26, 2020. Due the impact of COVID-19 on fiscal 2020, results are also compared to the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 28, 2019.

David Berg, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center, Inc., stated: “The favorable momentum in our business continued in the fourth quarter, capping an excellent year of growth for European Wax Center with total revenue and profit that exceeded full year guidance even with labor-related headwinds as the Omicron variant surged. As the leader in out-of-home waxing, we attribute our ongoing strength to the power of our business model, the recurring nature of our services, and the agility of our network in successfully executing our strategy. The fourth quarter saw new center expansion, same-store sales acceleration, significant new guest acquisition and strong Wax Pass sales, all of which drove outperformance for the quarter and the year. We launched our new loyalty program, EWC Rewards, during the quarter and are pleased with its performance to date and potential to be a meaningful basket driver over time. We ended the year with our deepest new center pipeline in history, and I would like to thank all of our team members, franchisees and business partners for their dedication and contributions to our record performance.”

“We begin fiscal 2022 with continued momentum and are very pleased with our quarter to date trends. With the network’s continued rebound from a COVID-constrained early 2021, we expect first quarter same-store sales growth in the low 20s,” Mr. Berg continued. “Our priorities are focused on new center growth, capitalizing on our enhanced marketing and loyalty programs, increasing our pipeline of wax specialists and leveraging our industry-leading scale. In addition, we intend to optimize our capital structure for the benefit of all European Wax Center stakeholders. Overall, we remain excited about our business outlook and expect another year of strong growth and achievements toward our long-term goals.”

Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in $000’s) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Percent Change

2021 vs 2020 Percent Change

2021 vs 2019 Total Revenue $ 45,108 $ 29,321 $ 33,410 53.8% 35.0% Net Income/(Loss) $ 4,408 $ (4,539) $ (33,839) 197.1% 113.0% Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) $ 8,461 $ (3,830) $ (8,386) 320.9% 200.9% Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,249 $ 5,712 $ 105 167.0% 14,422.9% System-Wide Sales $ 201,927 $ 133,581 $ 163,938 51.2% 23.2%

The Company opened 20 net new centers during the quarter and ended fiscal 2021 with 853 centers, representing an increase of 7.2% since fiscal 2020 and 13.7% since fiscal 2019.

System-wide sales growth of 23.2% versus fiscal 2019 was primarily driven by increased spend by guests at existing centers and 103 net new center openings during the two-year period.

Same-store sales increased 40.7% and 13.6% versus the fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Annual Results for Fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in $000’s) 2021 2020 2019 Percent Change

2021 vs 2020 Percent Change

2021 vs 2019 Total Revenue $ 178,678 $ 103,407 $ 154,197 72.8% 15.9% Net Income/(Loss) $ 3,967 $ (21,495) $ (24,396) 118.5% 116.3% Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) $ 29,705 $ (17,857) $ 2,923 266.3% 916.2% Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,125 $ 20,001 $ 34,005 220.6% 88.6% System-Wide Sales $ 796,507 $ 468,764 $ 687,402 69.9% 15.9%

The Company opened 57 net new centers during fiscal 2021.

System-wide sales growth of 15.9% versus fiscal 2019 was primarily driven by 103 net new center openings and increased spend by guests at existing centers.

Same-store sales increased 63.0% versus fiscal 2020 and 6.7% versus fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company ended the fourth quarter with $43.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $180.0 million in borrowings outstanding under its term loan and no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $41.3 million in fiscal 2021.

Whole Business Securitization

On March 15, 2022, the Company announced that certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a refinancing of existing senior secured credit facilities with a new securitized financing facility of approximately $440 million, expected to be comprised of $400 million of senior fixed-rate term notes and $40 million of variable funding notes.

The proceeds of the senior fixed-rate term notes are expected to be used:

to repay all of the existing indebtedness under the senior secured credit facilities. As of December 25, 2021, the Company had an outstanding principal amount of term loans under its senior secured credit facilities of $180.0 million;

to pay the transaction costs associated with the securitized financing facility;

and to fund a one-time special dividend to stockholders.

The consummation of the offering is subject to market and other conditions and is anticipated to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully complete the refinancing transaction on the terms described or at all. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security. The Notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Total Revenue $198 million to $208 million Adjusted Net Income $35 million to $39 million Adjusted EBITDA $69 million to $72 million New Center Openings, Net 70 to 72 System-Wide Sales $870 million to $910 million Same-Store Sales Growth High Single Digits*

*As a result of COVID-19-related center closures during Q1 fiscal 2021, the Company expects Q1 fiscal 2022 same-store sales growth of low 20’s. Further, the Company expects fiscal 2022 year-over-year same-store sales growth to be at the high end of its long-term target of high single digits growth.

Fiscal 2022 guidance includes a 53rd week in the fourth quarter. The Company estimates its contribution to the top and bottom line will be worth approximately one half of an average fourth quarter week.

The Company's outlook assumes no meaningful change from today in consumer behavior driven by renewed concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, no further impacts from incremental tightening in the labor market beyond what we see today, and no financial impact of the proposed whole business securitization.

See “Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for a discussion and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures included in this release.

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit amounts)



December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,301 $ 36,720 Accounts receivable, net 6,656 5,070 Inventory, net 19,423 10,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,927 4,574 Advances to related parties — 689 Total current assets 75,307 57,333 Property and equipment, net 3,863 5,039 Intangible assets, net 201,995 213,267 Goodwill 328,551 328,551 Other non-current assets 3,723 2,710 Total assets $ 613,439 $ 606,900 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEMBERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,155 $ 13,489 Long-term debt, current portion 5,625 2,428 Deferred revenue, current portion 3,004 2,351 Other current liabilities 182 181 Total current liabilities 31,966 18,449 Long-term debt, net 172,607 262,975 Tax receivable agreement liability 59,167 — Deferred revenue, net of current portion 6,787 6,528 Other long-term liabilities 1,671 925 Total liabilities 272,198 288,877 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Class A Founders’ Units (none and 8,309,193 Class A Founders’ Units authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively) — 89,240 Class D Units (none and 2,500,000 Class D Units authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $26,670 as of December 26, 2020) — 24,909 Members’ equity: Class A Units (none and 26,401,089 Class A Units authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively) — 265,791 Class B Unit (none and 1 Class B Unit authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively) — — Class C Units (none and 1,000 Class C Units authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively) — — Members’ deficit: — (61,390 ) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock ($0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021.) — — Class A common stock ($0.00001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 36,932,423 shares issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021) 0 — Class B common stock ($0.00001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 26,700,477 shares issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021) 0 — Additional paid-in capital 182,919 — Accumulated deficit (3,487 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45 ) (527 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to European Wax Center, Inc. 179,387 — Noncontrolling interests 161,854 — Total stockholders' equity/member's equity 341,241 318,023 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders'/member's equity $ 613,439 $ 606,900



EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Years Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 REVENUE Product sales $ 24,988 $ 14,712 $ 18,337 $ 99,740 $ 56,977 $ 83,620 Royalty fees 10,827 7,536 7,427 43,648 25,674 36,737 Marketing fees 6,284 4,317 5,280 24,610 13,465 21,972 Other revenue 3,009 2,756 2,366 10,680 7,291 11,868 Total revenue 45,108 29,321 33,410 178,678 103,407 154,197 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of revenue 12,545 7,691 8,898 46,841 35,508 40,898 Selling, general and administrative 16,144 12,981 21,943 61,812 38,997 64,967 Advertising 5,223 2,602 5,283 24,990 11,495 21,132 Depreciation and amortization 5,074 4,570 4,257 20,333 19,582 15,534 Loss on disposal of assets and non-cancellable contracts — 1,044 4,451 335 1,044 4,451 Impairment of internally developed software — — 18,183 — — 18,183 Gain on sale of centers — — — — — (2,120 ) Total operating expenses 38,986 28,888 63,015 154,311 106,626 163,045 Income (loss) from operations 6,122 433 (29,605 ) 24,367 (3,219 ) (8,848 ) Interest expense 1,600 4,972 4,234 20,286 18,276 15,548 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,522 (4,539 ) (33,839 ) 4,081 (21,495 ) (24,396 ) Income tax expense 114 — — 114 — — NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,408 $ (4,539 ) $ (33,839 ) $ 3,967 $ (21,495 ) $ (24,396 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to EWC Ventures, LLC prior to the Reorganization Transactions — (4,539 ) (33,839 ) 10,327 (21,495 ) (24,396 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,292 — — (2,945 ) — — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. $ 2,116 $ — $ — $ (3,415 ) $ — $ —

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Years Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,967 $ (21,495 ) $ (24,396 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,333 19,582 15,534 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,044 1,284 1,138 Loss on debt extinguishment 6,313 — — Loss on noncancellable contracts — 1,085 2,532 Impairment of internally developed software — — 18,183 Loss on write-down of obsolete inventory 317 6,656 552 Provision for bad debts 616 — — Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 335 (41 ) 1,920 Gain on sale of centers — — (2,120 ) Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liability 195 — — Equity compensation 11,135 2,052 1,570 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,185 ) 1,721 1,096 Inventory (9,460 ) 5,101 (5,355 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,916 ) (2,124 ) (435 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,707 (10,499 ) 2,076 Deferred revenue 912 (666 ) 1,250 Other long-term liabilities 1,033 (1,259 ) 1,156 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,346 1,397 14,701 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (559 ) (2,158 ) (9,343 ) Reacquisition of area representative rights (7,644 ) (34,685 ) (33,189 ) Cash received for sale of centers — — 1,838 Net cash used in investing activities (8,203 ) (36,843 ) (40,694 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds on line of credit — 27,000 — Payments on line of credit (30,000 ) — (3,500 ) Proceeds on long-term debt 179,370 15,000 40,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (240,553 ) (2,397 ) (2,050 ) Deferred loan costs (1,294 ) (763 ) (638 ) Payments of debt extinguishment costs (2,446 ) — — Distributions to EWC Ventures LLC members (5,270 ) (1,847 ) (5,194 ) Contributions from EWC Ventures LLC members — 24,909 — Proceeds from public offerings of Class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts and offering expenses 212,941 — — Repurchase of Class A Units (942 ) — — Repurchase of Class B common stock and EWC Ventures common units (138,368 ) — — Advances to related parties, net — — (811 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (26,562 ) 61,902 27,807 Net increase in cash 6,581 26,456 1,814 Cash, beginning of period 36,720 10,264 8,450 Cash, end of period $ 43,301 $ 36,720 $ 10,264 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 11,763 $ 16,469 $ 17,342 Cash paid for income taxes $ 10 $ — $ — Non-cash investing activities: Property purchases included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 89 $ 33 $ 148 Reacquired rights purchased included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ — $ 2,183 Non-cash financing activities: Non-cash equity distributions $ 689 $ 122 $ — Public offering expenses in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 870 $ — $ —



Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted net income (loss):

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Years Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 4,408 $ (4,539 ) $ (33,839 ) $ 3,967 $ (21,495 ) $ (24,396 ) Impairment of internally developed software(1) — — 18,183 — — 18,183 Exit costs - lease abandonment(2) — — 778 — 159 778 Corporate headquarter relocation(3) — — 4,835 — 671 6,097 Share-based compensation(4) 3,183 403 966 11,135 2,052 1,570 IPO-related costs(5) 274 79 — 4,971 179 — IPO-related compensation expense(6) — 227 — 2,343 — — Other compensation-related costs(7) — — 691 380 577 691 Other(8) 596 — — 596 — — Debt extinguishment costs(9) — — — 6,313 — — Adjusted net income (loss) $ 8,461 $ (3,830 ) $ (8,386 ) $ 29,705 $ (17,857 ) $ 2,923

(1) Represents costs related to the Company’s abandonment of an internally developed point-of-sale software system.

(2) Represents exit costs related to abandoned leases resulting from our corporate headquarters relocation.

(3) Represents costs related to employee relocation, severance and moving fees resulting from our corporate headquarter relocation.

(4) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

(5) Represents legal, accounting and other costs incurred in preparation for initial public offering.

(6) Represents cash-based compensation expense recorded in connection with the initial public offering.

(7) Represents costs related to reorganization driven by COVID-19 and buildup of executive leadership team.

(8) Represents non-core operating expenses identified by management. For fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, these costs relate to the settlement of a legal matter and remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability.

(9) Represents costs related to the extinguishment of the Company’s previous term loan and revolving credit facility.



Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Years Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 28,

2019 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 4,408 $ (4,539 ) $ (33,839 ) $ 3,967 $ (21,495 ) $ (24,396 ) Interest expense 1,600 4,972 4,234 20,286 18,276 15,548 Provision for income taxes 114 — — 114 — — Depreciation 322 444 491 1,490 1,649 2,198 Amortization 4,752 4,126 3,766 18,843 17,933 13,336 EBITDA $ 11,196 $ 5,003 $ (25,348 ) $ 44,700 $ 16,363 $ 6,686 Impairment of internally developed software(1) $ — $ — $ 18,183 $ — $ — $ 18,183 Exit costs - lease abandonment(2) — — 778 — 159 778 Corporate headquarter relocation(3) — — 4,835 — 671 6,097 Share-based compensation(4) 3,183 403 966 11,135 2,052 1,570 IPO-related costs(5) 274 79 — 4,971 179 — IPO-related compensation expense(6) — 227 — 2,343 — — Other compensation-related costs(7) — — 691 380 577 691 Other (8) 596 — — 596 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,249 $ 5,712 $ 105 $ 64,125 $ 20,001 $ 34,005 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.8 % 19.5 % 0.3 % 35.9 % 19.3 % 22.1 %

(1) Represents costs related to the Company’s abandonment of an internally developed point-of-sale software system.

(2) Represents exit costs related to abandoned leases resulting from our corporate headquarters relocation.

(3) Represents costs related to employee relocation, severance and moving fees resulting from our corporate headquarter relocation.

(4) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

(5) Represents legal, accounting and other costs incurred in preparation for initial public offering.

(6) Represents cash-based compensation expense recorded in connection with the initial public offering.

(7) Represents costs related to reorganization driven by COVID-19 and buildup of executive leadership team.

(8) Represents non-core operating expenses identified by management. For fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, these costs relate to the settlement of a legal matter and remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability.

