Atlas Technical Consultants Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

- Record Quarter with Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Increasing 15.5% and 33.9% Year over Year,

respectively -



- Record $808 Million Backlog Fueled by Major Infrastructure and Environmental Contract Awards -

- Positioned for Revenue and Profitability Growth in 2022 from Major Project Wins, Strong Market

Tailwinds, and a Robust M&A Pipeline -

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure and environmental services provider, announced today results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

(all comparisons versus the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Gross revenue grew 15.5% to $145.2 million, driven by the cross-selling of services and contributions from acquisitions.

Net revenue ( 1 ) rose 12.5% to $114.1 million.

rose 12.5% to $114.1 million. Net loss attributable to Class A common shares was $7.4 million. The loss included $6.1 million of pre-tax non-cash fair value adjustments, real estate optimization charges and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted net income ( 2 ) attributable to Class A common shareholders was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per Class A share, which excludes $6.1 million in pretax costs noted above and amortization of intangible assets of $4.3 million, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.23 per Class A share in the prior year quarter.

attributable to Class A common shareholders was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per Class A share, which excludes $6.1 million in pretax costs noted above and amortization of intangible assets of $4.3 million, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.23 per Class A share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA ( 3 ) increased 34% to $20.7 million, and represented 18% of net revenue, driven by higher revenues, improved pricing, and strong operational execution.

increased 34% to $20.7 million, and represented 18% of net revenue, driven by higher revenues, improved pricing, and strong operational execution. Backlog increased to a new record high at $808 million, up 29% driven by accelerating momentum in infrastructure and environmental markets.

Record operating cash flow of $26.9 million



“Our fourth quarter was a strong finish to a very successful year for Atlas. We continued to deliver strong growth and execution, driving record levels of quarterly revenue, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow from operations, and backlog,” said L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer.

“I am especially proud of our ability to continue growing backlog to record levels which evidences the high demand for our services and our clients’ recognition of the quality solutions our employees deliver every day. We achieved record quarterly revenues, and backlog growth across all services,” continued Boyer. “Importantly, the total value of 2021 contract awards exceeding $5 million is up 70% over 2020 and represents roughly 20% of our backlog. This shows the success we have had in executing our strategy to cross-utilize technical resources to win larger, low risk projects and programs, which ultimately improve our visibility into future revenue and cash flow. End-market demand remains healthy, and we expect a significant increase in opportunities as projects to be funded by the new $1.2 trillion Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act begin to materialize in late 2022.”

“Additionally, we announced today the strategic acquisition of TranSmart which offers technology-driven engineering solutions with a focus on intelligent transportation systems. This accretive acquisition strengthens our transportation service offerings, increases the value we bring to our clients and provides a vehicle to cross-sell these services to our national customer base. Going forward, we expect to continue our growth strategy through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions that enhance our service offerings and provide rich cross-selling opportunities. With record backlog, a robust M&A pipeline, and strong industry fundamentals, we are poised for another record year in 2022 and are confident that we are positioned to drive long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Performance

Gross revenue in fourth quarter 2021 was $145.2 million, an increase of $19.5 million, or 15.5% compared to the prior year period. Gross revenue growth was driven by our continued efforts to drive cross-selling of services in our core businesses, solid end-market fundamentals, improved pricing, and contribution from acquisitions. Net revenue in fourth quarter 2021 was $114.1 million, an increase of $12.6 million, or 12.5% compared to the prior year period.

Operating income was $5.0 million, compared to $0.2 million in the prior year quarter. Operating margin on gross and net revenue was 3.5% and 4.4%, up meaningfully from 0.1% and 0.2% in the prior year quarter, driven by strong revenue growth and cost management initiatives.

Net loss attributable to Class A common shareholders was $7.4 million, compared to a loss of $3.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Class A common shareholders was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per Class A share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.23 per Class A share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Class A common shareholders excludes $3.1 million of pre-tax expenses related to real estate footprint optimization and other non-recurring charges, $3.0 million non-cash fair value adjustment of contingent consideration related to outperforming acquisitions and noncash adjustments of $4.3 million for the amortization of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 33.9% compared to the prior year period.

Backlog was $808 million, up 29% compared to the prior year period, driven by key infrastructure and environmental contract awards. Notification of pending contract awards remained robust at nearly $125 million.

Operating cash flow was a record $26.9 million in the quarter driven by improved working capital management.

Balance Sheet Update

Net leverage (4) at December 31, 2021 was 5.9x, down from 6.4x at October 1, 2021, and the revolving line of credit was fully paid down at the end of the period.

“In addition to our commitment to drive growth, we also remain committed to optimizing our capital structure by generating cash flow from operations, refinancings, and deleveraging M&A transactions with the long term goal of less than 3.0x net leverage, ” said David Quinn, Atlas’ Chief Financial Officer.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Gross revenue is anticipated to be in a range of $580 million to $620 million, compared to $538.8 million in 2021.

Adjusted 2022 EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $84 million to $90 million, compared to $73.2 million in 2021.

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects the strength of our backlog, current visibility on the timing of work and the contribution from acquisitions.



(1) Net revenue is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net revenue to the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(4) Net leverage calculated as (debt –cash) / LTM Adj. EBITDA including pro forma impact from acquisitions.

Webcast and Conference Call

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions and estimates, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our expectations and beliefs as of the date of this filing concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions or estimates that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described throughout our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 23, 2021, particularly the “Risk Factors” section of such report and the factors described below: (1) the risks associated with cyclical demand for our services and vulnerability to industry, regional and national downturns; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, costs related to the acquisitions, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (3) unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors (including as a result of COVID-19); and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this press release and in documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this press release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of its release, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable, and the Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Atlas discloses Adjusted EBITDA, net revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per Class A share (“Adjusted EPS”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release. Atlas believes these financial measures are useful indicators to evaluate performance because they allow for an effective evaluation of Atlas’ operating performance when compared to its peers, without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. Atlas believes Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue are useful for investors and others in understanding and evaluating Atlas’ operations results in the same manner as its management. However, Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for, or in isolation from, net income (loss), revenue, operating profit, or any other operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Atlas defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjustments for certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Atlas excludes these items from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts are either non-recurring or can vary substantially within the industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Atlas’ presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that results will be unaffected by the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Atlas’ computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable measure under GAAP, please see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Atlas defines net revenue as gross revenue before reimbursable expenses and other adjustments. Atlas excludes these items from gross revenue in arriving at net revenue because net revenue is an important measure of the underlying production and performance of the business. Certain items excluded from net revenue are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as subcontractor and other “pass-through” related costs. Atlas’ presentation of net revenue should not be construed as an indication that results will be unaffected by the items excluded from net revenue. Atlas’ computation of net revenue may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of net revenue to its most comparable measure under GAAP, please see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Atlas defines adjusted net income as net income excluding the after-tax impact of transaction costs, certain other non-recurring expenses, and the amortization of intangible assets. Atlas excludes these items from net income in arriving at adjusted net income because adjusted net income is an important measure of the underlying production and performance of the business. Certain items excluded from adjusted net income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance. Atlas’ presentation of adjusted net income should not be construed as an indication that results will be unaffected by the items excluded from adjusted net income. Atlas’ computation of adjusted net income may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of adjusted net income to its most comparable measure under GAAP, please see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Atlas defines Adjusted EPS as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average of Class A shares outstanding for the period. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. Our definition of Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to its most comparable measure under GAAP, please see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts in thousands, except per share data December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS

Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 10,697 $ 14,062 Accounts receivable, net 105,362 99,822 Unbilled receivables, net 45,924 38,350 Prepaid expenses 5,061 5,874 Other current assets 4,039 4,557 Total current assets 171,083 162,665 Property and equipment, net 13,757 14,134 Intangible assets, net 107,314 86,008 Goodwill 124,348 109,001 Other long-term assets 4,015 4,254 TOTAL ASSETS $ 420,517 $ 376,062 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 42,521 $ 28,456 Accrued liabilities 17,124 15,011 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,606 14,050 Other current liabilities 26,489 12,036 Total current liabilities 89,740 69,553 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and loan costs 462,193 264,970 Other long-term liabilities 20,074 24,296 Total liabilities 572,007 358,819 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 13) Redeemable preferred stock - 151,391 Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares

authorized, 33,645,212 and 12,841,584 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 3 1 Class B common stock, $.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, 3,328,101 and 22,438,828 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively - 2 Additional paid in capital (102,692 ) (37,382 ) Non-controlling interest (20,210 ) (90,566 ) Retained deficit (28,591 ) (6,203 ) Total shareholders’ equity (151,490 ) (134,148 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 420,517 $ 376,062

ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Amounts in thousands, except per share data Three months ended, For the Year Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Revenues $ 145,249 $ 125,714 $ 538,799 $ 468,217 Cost of revenues (78,447 ) (65,874 ) (284,002 ) (245,714 ) Operating expenses (61,757 ) (59,681 ) (227,161 ) (224,759 ) Operating income/(loss) 5,045 159 27,636 (2,256 ) Interest expense (10,767 ) (6,324 ) (54,817 ) (24,673 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (5,722 ) (6,165 ) (27,181 ) (26,929 ) Income tax expense (1,883 ) (718 ) (2,524 ) (718 ) Net (loss) income (7,605 ) (6,883 ) (29,705 ) (27,647 ) Provision for non-controlling interest 197 8,414 13,216 16,558 Redeemable preferred stock dividends 0 (4,884 ) (5,899 ) (16,161 ) Net (loss) attributable to Class A common stock shareholders/members $ (7,408 ) $ (3,353 ) $ (22,388 ) $ (27,250 ) (Loss) Per Class A Common Share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted average of shares outstanding: Class A common shares (basic and diluted) 33,630,586 8,971,364 27,799,511 6,696,473





ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Amounts in thousands For the quarter ended For the year ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (7,605 ) $ (6,883 ) (29,705 ) $ (27,647 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in)

provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,208 10,587 23,679 26,057 Equity-based compensation expense 1,173 380 3,627 10,795 Interest expense, paid in kind 856 - 6,392 - (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (53 ) 21 (21 ) 39 Write-off of deferred financing costs related to debt extinguishment - - 15,197 1,712 Amortization of deferred financing costs 320 768 1,248 2,508 Provision for bad debts 439 (474 ) 36 607 Changes in assets & liabilities: - - (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and unbilled receivable 4,340 5,778 (2,629 ) 3,519 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses 107 (254 ) (1,523 ) (45 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets (1,908 ) (2,120 ) (187 ) (3,745 ) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 10,956 1,750 13,261 (4,603 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities 6,966 769 (3,320 ) 5,127 (Decrease) increase in other current and long-term liabilities 3,545 (3,777 ) 2,806 2,370 Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets 506 (1,187 ) 243 (1,211 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,850 5,358 29,104 15,483 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,549 ) (755 ) (3,956 ) (3,498 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 62 94 78 318 Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (1,670 ) (7,993 ) (32,669 ) (20,387 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (3,157 ) (8,654 ) (36,547 ) (23,567 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt - 12,000 496,754 339,000 Payment of loan acquisition costs (46 ) (182 ) (8,589 ) (17,949 ) Repayments of debt - (3,513 ) (294,463 ) (215,683 ) Net payments on revolving line of credit (17,916 ) - (29,760 ) - Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock - - - 141,840 Repayment of redeemable preferred stock - - (156,186 ) - Issuance of common stock - - 10,229 Member distributions - - (21,830 ) Payment to shareholders associated with Atlas Business Combination - - (226,318 ) Payment of redeemable preferred stock dividends - (2,028 ) (1,185 ) (6,611 ) Distribution to non-controlling interests 451 (554 ) (787 ) (717 ) Payment of contingent earn-out - - (1,706 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (17,511 ) 5,723 4,078 1,961 Net change in cash and equivalents 6,182 2,427 (3,365 ) (6,123 ) Cash and equivalents - beginning of period 4,515 11,635 14,062 20,185 Cash and equivalents - end of period $ 10,697 $ 14,062 $ 10,697 $ 14,062





ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO NET REVENUES Amounts in thousands For the quarter ended For the year ended, December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross Revenue $ 145,249 $ 125,714 $ 538,799 $ 468,217 Reimburseable Expenses (31,163 ) (24,261 ) (104,286 ) (86,811 ) Revenue Net of Reimburseable Expenses $ 114,086 $ 101,453 $ 434,513 $ 381,406 ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Amounts in thousands For the quarter ended For the year ended, December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Loss $ (7,605 ) $ (6,298 ) $ (29,705 ) $ (27,647 ) Interest 10,767 6,324 54,817 24,673 Taxes 1,883 133 2,524 718 Depreciation and amortization 7,208 10,587 23,679 26,057 EBITDA 12,253 10,746 51,315 23,801 EBITDA for acquired business prior to Acquisition Date(1) - - - 800 Other non-recurring expenses(2) 3,085 4,283 10,145 26,731 Non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,028 - 5,851 - Non-cash equity compensation(3) 2,300 405 5,847 11,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,666 $ 15,434 $ 73,158 $ 62,732 (1) Includes the EBITDA of LONG (which we acquired in February 2020) for the period January 1, 2020 through the date of the acquisition. (2) Includes costs associated with lease accruals related to moving to a hybrid workforce, employee separation charges, professional service-related fees such as legal, accounting, tax, valuation and other consulting as well as change in control payments relating to the Atlas Business Combination and other M&A activity. Additionally, it includes costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other non-recurring expenses. (3) Includes the amortization of the unvested portion of our 2017 and 2019 Management Incentive Plan grants that vested immediately upon the change in control provisions contained within the agreements, the amortization of unvested restricted share units, performance share units and stock options granted in 2020 and 2021 to key management personnel and our compensation to our Board of Directors.





ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS Amounts in thousands For the quarter ended For the year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (7,605 ) $ (6,883 ) $ (29,705 ) $ (27,647 ) Amortization of intangible assets 4,300 8,800 15,200 20,100 Write-off of deferred financing costs - - 15,197 - Other non-recurring expenses 3,085 4,283 10,145 26,731 Fair value adjustment for contingent consideration 3,028 - 5,851 - Income tax expense - - - Impact of non-controlling interest and preferred dividends (660 ) (8,321 ) (4,176 ) (29,785 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Class A common stockholders $ 2,148 $ (2,121 ) $ 12,512 $ (10,601 ) For the quarter ended For the year ended December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (0.23 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (4.13 ) Amortization of intangible assets 0.13 0.94 0.55 3.00 Write-off of deferred financing costs - - 0.55 - Acquisition costs and other non-recurring charges 0.09 0.46 0.36 3.99 Fair value adjustment for contingent consideration 0.09 - 0.21 - Income tax expense - - - - Impact of non-controlling interest and preferred dividends (0.02 ) (0.89 ) (0.15 ) (4.45 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.06 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.45 $ (1.58 ) Weighted averag of shares outstanding Class A common shares (basic and diluted): 33,631 9,317 27,800 6,696

